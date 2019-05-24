Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Foot Locker, Autodesk, Intuit & more

J.P. Morgan economists said they now see a much slower economy in the second quarter, with growth of just 1%.Market Insiderread more
Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.Europe Politicsread more
The combination of mounting recession fears, bets on a more cautious Fed and a regular uptick in market volatility could spell more losses, writes Nomura.Marketsread more
The move comes just a day after the FAA's acting head said airlines don't need to keep canceling Max flights.Airlinesread more
The therapy, Zolgensma, is a one-time treatment for spinal muscular atrophy — a muscle-wasting disease and leading genetic cause of infant mortality, affecting one in every...Health and Scienceread more
The Pentagon will send additional American troops, drones and fighter jets to the Middle East amid increasing tensions between the United States and Iran.Politicsread more
An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.Investingread more
A spokesman for Nadler told CNBC that the chairman is "okay," and that he "seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room."Politicsread more
The meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue defense summit in Singapore.Defenseread more
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, blocked a $19.1 billion disaster relief bill that was expected to sail through Friday, a move that stalled the measure from becoming law.Politicsread more
On Friday, director Jeff Fowler tweeted that "Sonic the Hedgehog" would not be released until February 14, 2020. The film was previously set to be released in November of this...Entertainmentread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Friday:
Foot Locker — Shares of Foot Locker were down 17% in midday trading after the shoe retailer reported adjusted quarterly earnings per share that were 7 cents below expectations. Sales also came in below forecasts, and an increase in same-store sales of 4.6% missed estimates of analysts polled by Refinitiv.
Autodesk — Autodesk dropped more than 4% after missing on the top and bottom lines of its first-quarter results. Autodesk posted earnings per share of 45 cents on revenue of $736 million. Analysts expected earnings per share of 47 cents on revenue of $740 million, per Refinitiv. Autodesk gave second-quarter revenue and earnings per share guidance in line with estimates.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise — Shares of HP Enterprise rose 2% after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. The information technology company posted earnings per share of 42 cents. Wall Street expected earnings per share of 37 cents, according to Refinitiv.
Ross Stores — Ross Stores fell 2% on a disappointing quarterly outlook. For the second quarter, the retailer estimates earnings per share between $1.06 and $1.11, compared to Refinitiv's estimate of $1.14. The weak guidance overshadowed strong first-quarter earnings. Ross earned $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected the company to report a profit of $1.12 per share on sales of $3.79 billion.
Intuit — The TurboTax parent's stock rose more than 6% after the company raised its fiscal full-year outlook. Intuit said it expects fiscal 2019 earnings to range between $6.67 per share and $6.69 per share. That's above a Refinitiv forecast of $6.55.
Splunk — Shares of the software company dropped more than 8% as analysts raised concerns over the company's free-cash-flow outlook. The company lowered its free-cash-flow estimate for fiscal 2020 to $250 million from $350 million. That negated stronger-than-forecast quarterly results.
Amazon — Amazon shares climbed 0.7% after an analyst at Piper Jaffray said the e-commerce giant's stock could reach $3,000 in two years. The analyst wrote in a note that "we have a high degree of confidence that AMZN shares can reach this level with no major acquisitions or other significant changes to the business."
—CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald and Tom Franck contributed to this report.