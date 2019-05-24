Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Foot Locker, Amazon, HP Inc, Autodesk & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Foot Locker — The athletic footwear and apparel retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.53 per share, missing estimates by 7 cents a share. Revenue also came in below forecasts, and a comparable-store sales increase of 4.6% was below the 5.1% estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Hibbett Sports — Hibbett Sports earned an adjusted $1.61 per share for the first quarter, 29 cents a share above estimates. The sporting goods retailer's revenue beat estimates as well, and a comparable-store sales increase of 5.1% trounced the consensus forecast of a 1.6% rise.

The Buckle — The accessories retailer fell 4 cents a share shy of consensus forecasts with quarterly profit of 31 cents per share. Revenue was above analysts' forecasts, however, and comparable-store sales dropped a less than expected 1.3%. Analysts had been anticipating a 2.4% decline in comp sales.

Amazon.com — Amazon shares will reach $3,000 between mid-2021 and mid-2022, according to a Piper Jaffray analyst report. Piper said that this move — which would be a more than 60 percent jump from current levels — is based on Amazon meeting what it considers conservative growth targets.

HP Inc. — HP Inc. reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 53 cents per share, beating consensus estimates by 2 cents a share. The computer and printer maker's revenue also beat Street forecasts, and it issued a current quarterly outlook roughly in line with consensus.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise — HPE came in 5 cents a share above forecasts, with adjusted quarterly profit of 42 cents per share. The business technology provider's revenue came in short of analysts' estimates, however, but the company raised its financial targets for the full year.

Ross Stores — Ross Stores earned an adjusted $1.13 per share for its latest quarter, a penny a share above estimates. The discount retailer's revenue also beat forecasts, however Ross gave weaker-than-expected current-quarter guidance as it deals with underperformance in women's apparel as well as higher freight and wage costs.

Deckers Outdoor — Deckers earned an adjusted 85 cents per share for its latest quarter, well above the consensus estimate of 8 cents a share. The footwear maker's revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts. Bottom-line results were helped by an increase in gross margins.

Autodesk — Autodesk earned an adjusted 45 cents per share for the first quarter, 2 cents a share below estimates. The software maker's revenue also missed forecasts, however its results improved over year-earlier numbers as it increased subscription revenue.

Intuit — Intuit beat consensus estimates by 15 cents a share, with fiscal third-quarter profit of $5.55 per share. The TurboTax software maker's revenue also came in above estimates and the company raised its full-year forecast.

Boeing — The Federal Aviation Administration expects Boeing's grounded 737 Max jet to be approved for a return to service as soon as late June, according to sources who spoke to Reuters. That follows a meeting on the 737 MAX among more than 30 global airline regulators Thursday.

Big Lots — Big Lots was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at Piper Jaffray, which is concerned about the retailer's exposure to tariffs on goods from China.

Constellation Brands — The spirits and beer maker was downgraded to "equal-weight" from "overweight" at Morgan Stanley, primarily on valuation after a 36% jump from a January 9 low. Morgan Stanley also points to a potential beer demand slowdown this summer.