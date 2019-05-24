Theresa May announces she will step down as UK prime minister on June 7

: Prime Minister-in-waiting, Theresa May waves as she arrives for a Cabinet meeting at Downing Street on July 12, 2016 in London, England.

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced she will step down as U.K. leader on June 7.

On three occasions, U.K. lawmakers have refused to vote in favor of May's much-maligned Brexit deal, leading to open challenges to her premiership from within her own party.

With no Brexit withdrawal arrangement agreed, the prospect of the U.K. suffering a disorderly exit from the European Union now appears to be a more likely outcome. Britain and Northern Ireland's official departure date from the European Union is October 31, 2019.

The process of selecting May's replacement will now begin with Conservative lawmaker and former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson heavily tipped as her probable successor.

May's premiership has lasted around three years after she won the race to succeed David Cameron, becoming the U.K.'s second female leader after Margaret Thatcher.

She began the official process of withdrawing the U.K. from the European Union by triggering Article 50 in March 2017.