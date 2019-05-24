UK leader Theresa May will reportedly announce her departure date Friday

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to announce a firm date for her departure from Downing Street on Friday, according to multiple media reports.

The embattled leader is expected to outline a timetable for her successor to be chosen shortly after meeting with the chairman of Conservative Party backbenchers Friday morning.

May is likely to promise she will step down as leader by June 10, according to multiple media reports, citing unnamed Cabinet sources. CNBC has not been able to independently verify these reports and a spokesperson for Downing Street wasn't immediately available for comment.

A mid-June departure date would mean May remains in place for the state visit of President Donald Trump, with reports suggesting she would stay on as prime minister until her successor had been selected.

Sterling edged 0.2% higher to trade at $1.2681 at around 07:25 a.m. London time Friday.

The U.K. leader had already promised to set a timetable for a new prime minister to take the reins, once lawmakers had voted on her new Brexit "Withdrawal Agreement Bill."