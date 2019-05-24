These are the most affordable cities in the world for a weekend getaway, Deutsche Bank says

It's common knowledge that taking a vacation can improve our health and make us perform better at work, with scientists even linking them to longer life expectancies.
Back in 2010, psychologists found that people who used their vacation allowance in bursts rather than all at once were happier — and new research from Deutsche Bank could help workers make the most of taking multiple short breaks.
Deutsche Bank analyzed the cost of a weekend getaway in 51 cities around the world, ranking them from the most to least expensive.
The analysis was based on the price of two nights at a five-star hotel, two meals at a pub or bar for two, two restaurant dinners for two, car rental for two days, two glasses (pints) of beer, four liters of soft drinks or water, and "a bit of shopping." It didn't include flight costs.
Istanbul in Turkey was named the best value weekend destination, with Deutsche Bank finding that a weekend in the city this year would cost $711 — that's less than half the cost of spending a weekend in New York City.
The Turkish city is a renowned melting pot of Eastern and Western culture, from art museums to Ottoman mosques. According to Lonely Planet, the best time to visit is in spring or fall, when the climate is at its best and festival season is in full swing.
Another value-for-money option was Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, which would set you back $754, according to the research.
At the other end of the scale, the Italian city of Milan was named the most expensive destination. A weekend in Milan would cost $2,706 according to Deutsche Bank, making it 66% more expensive than a weekend break in New York.
U.S. cities offered options for people with varying budgets, but were mostly ranked among the most expensive locations. A city break in New York would cost $1,631, according to the research, while Chicago was slightly cheaper at $1,535 and Boston had a price tag of $1,226 for two nights.
Australia, which was recently named Americans' number one dream vacation spot, offered city breaks fit for a mid-range budget (with travel to the country taken out of the equation). A weekend in Melbourne would cost $1,254, according to the study, while a short break in Sydney would cost $1,222.