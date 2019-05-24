These are the most affordable cities in the world for a weekend getaway, Deutsche Bank says

It's common knowledge that taking a vacation can improve our health and make us perform better at work, with scientists even linking them to longer life expectancies.

Back in 2010, psychologists found that people who used their vacation allowance in bursts rather than all at once were happier — and new research from Deutsche Bank could help workers make the most of taking multiple short breaks.

Deutsche Bank analyzed the cost of a weekend getaway in 51 cities around the world, ranking them from the most to least expensive.

The analysis was based on the price of two nights at a five-star hotel, two meals at a pub or bar for two, two restaurant dinners for two, car rental for two days, two glasses (pints) of beer, four liters of soft drinks or water, and "a bit of shopping." It didn't include flight costs.

Istanbul in Turkey was named the best value weekend destination, with Deutsche Bank finding that a weekend in the city this year would cost $711 — that's less than half the cost of spending a weekend in New York City.

The Turkish city is a renowned melting pot of Eastern and Western culture, from art museums to Ottoman mosques. According to Lonely Planet, the best time to visit is in spring or fall, when the climate is at its best and festival season is in full swing.

Another value-for-money option was Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, which would set you back $754, according to the research.