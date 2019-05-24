UK's Johnson says Britain should plan for no-deal Brexit

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Britain should be prepared to walk out of the European Union without a deal if it is to negotiate a suitable exit agreement, British lawmaker and prime minister hopeful Boris Johnson said on Friday.
"We will leave the EU on October 31, deal or no deal," Johnson told an economic conference in Switzerland.
"The way to get a good deal is to prepare for a no deal," said Johnson, a prominent leader of the Brexit campaign and former foreign minister who has said he wants to replace Prime Minister Theresa May as leader of the ruling Conservative Party.