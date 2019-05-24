UK's Johnson says Britain should plan for no-deal Brexit

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Foot Locker, Amazon,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Theresa May resigns as UK prime minister amid Brexit crisis

May had failed to win a parliamentary majority on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

Europe Politicsread more

Amazon shares will reach $3,000 in 2 years, Piper Jaffray says

Analyst Michael Olson says he has "a high degree of confidence" that Amazon shares can reach the level without "significant changes to the business."

Investingread more

Robert Mueller wants to testify in private before Congress,...

Special counsel Robert Mueller wants to talk to Congress about his investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election, but he wants to do it...

Politicsread more

Soaring gasoline prices peak just in time for Memorial Day...

The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.

Energyread more

Ex-Facebook exec: Don't break up the social media network for...

Breaking up the social network won't lead to better data protection, said former Facebook executive Chris Kelly.

Technologyread more

Chipotle may be headed for a 'slippery slope' as stock drops

A downgrade from BMO analysts led to an unsavory drop in Chipotle's stock, and some analysts are advising waiting out the weakness.

Trading Nationread more

Mortgage rates fall sharply on China trade tensions

Investors are rushing into the relative safe haven of the bond market, causing the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury to plummet.

Real Estateread more

Sears pins its future on small stores selling appliances,...

Sears opens its first Home & Life stores and plans to open more as it looks for a fresh start after bankruptcy.

Retailread more

US core capital goods orders tumble; shipments are flat

New orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell more than expected in April, further evidence that manufacturing and the broader economy were slowing.

Economyread more

Nearly 25% of Americans are going into debt to pay for...

A recent survey found that 23% of Americans say that paying for basic necessities such as rent, utilities and food contributes the most to their credit card debt.

Make It - Become Debt-Freeread more

China denounces US 'rumors' and 'lies' about Huawei ties to...

China denounced U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for fabricating rumors after he said the chief executive of China's Huawei was lying about his company's ties to the...

World Politicsread more
Europe Politics

UK's Johnson says Britain should plan for no-deal Brexit

Conservative MP Boris Johnson speaks as he visits Bristol on May 14, 2016 in Bristol, England.
Matt Cardy | Getty Images

Britain should be prepared to walk out of the European Union without a deal if it is to negotiate a suitable exit agreement, British lawmaker and prime minister hopeful Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"We will leave the EU on October 31, deal or no deal," Johnson told an economic conference in Switzerland.

"The way to get a good deal is to prepare for a no deal," said Johnson, a prominent leader of the Brexit campaign and former foreign minister who has said he wants to replace Prime Minister Theresa May as leader of the ruling Conservative Party.

VIDEO2:2902:29
New leader will not resolve the deadlock in UK parliament: Economist
Capital Connection