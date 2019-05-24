Valerie Jarrett is out talking about her life, Obama and the age of Trump

Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to U.S. President Barack Obama, speaks during the South By Southwest (SXSW) conference in Austin, Texas, U.S., on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Valerie Jarrett has been out of the White House for more than two years, and now she has a story to tell.

It's not the type of juicy tell-all you might expect from someone who spent decades around the people who eventually would rise to the White House. Instead, it's a more personal story about rising from the admittedly "rough-and-tumble" Chicago politics, through a bad marriage, a dead-end job and, ultimately, to a position where she'd meet world leaders and help formulate policy on the biggest stage possible.

"I hoped by telling my story, the circuitous path my life and career have taken, it would give others the courage to look at what's inside of them and their voice, and have the courage to step outside their comfort zone," Jarrett says of her memoir, "Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward," which was published in early April. "It wasn't until I stepped out that the adventure of my life began."

That was back in 1987. She left an unfulfilling job at a big Chicago law firm to join the city government under then-Mayor Harold Washington.

There would be big projects ahead — helping to fix the city's low-income housing program and generally trying to give voice to those who had gone unheard.

Along the way, she would meet Michelle Robinson, long before her ascendance to first lady to her future husband, Barack Obama.

"First moment I met her, she knocked it out of the park, not just with her intellect and wisdom. She's an old soul — her commitment, her desire to leave a big law firm and find a meaningful career, using her talent to give back to the city she loved," Jarrett recalled. "We worked together for a couple years in city government, and our lives have been intertwined ever since."