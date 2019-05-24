Your first trade for Friday, May 24

May had failed to win a parliamentary majority on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.Europe Politicsread more
Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg has held talks with the Winklevoss twins, his old rivals, about the social media giant's developing digital currency, the Financial Times...Bitcoinread more
Analyst Michael Olson says he has "a high degree of confidence" that Amazon shares can reach the level without "significant changes to the business."Investingread more
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says Mueller told the committee he would make his opening statement before the public.Politicsread more
The retailer is under pressure as shoe companies, like Nike, have worked to sell directly to its customers, bypassing retailers all together.Footwearread more
The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.Energyread more
A downgrade from BMO analysts led to an unsavory drop in Chipotle's stock, and some analysts are advising waiting out the weakness.Trading Nationread more
Breaking up the social network won't lead to better data protection, said former Facebook executive Chris Kelly.Technologyread more
Investors are rushing into the relative safe haven of the bond market, causing the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury to plummet.Real Estateread more
Sears opens its first Home & Life stores and plans to open more as it looks for a fresh start after bankruptcy.Retailread more
New orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell more than expected in April, further evidence that manufacturing and the broader economy were slowing.Economyread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Delta Airlines.
Karen Finerman was a buyer of Alibaba.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of TJX Companies.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Alphabet.
