Iranian general: We believe the US will rein in 'radicals' to prevent war

The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.
Stocks rose on Friday, but notched weekly losses as investors worried the U.S.-China trade war is hurting economic growth.
The combination of mounting recession fears, bets on a more cautious Fed and a regular uptick in market volatility could spell more losses.
The therapy, Zolgensma, is a one-time treatment for spinal muscular atrophy — a muscle-wasting disease and leading genetic cause of infant mortality, affecting 1 in every...
SpaceX has raised just over $1 billion in financing since the beginning of the year.
An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.
A federal judge in California has blocked President Donald Trump from building sections of his long-sought border wall with money secured under his declaration of a national...
Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.
The race is underway to find a vaccine that can control African swine fever, a highly contagious and deadly viral infection ravaging China's hog population. There is currently...
Apple bought Tueo Health, which was developing tech to help parents monitor asthma symptoms in children, using a mobile app and commercial breathing sensors.
"Rational Americans and experienced U.S. commanders" are likely to rein in Washington's "radical elements" and prevent a war with Iran, the country's semi-official news agency Mehr reported on Saturday, quoting a senior military commander.
"We believe rational Americans and their experienced commanders will not let their radical elements lead them into a situation from which it would be very difficult to get out, and that is why they will not enter a war," Brigadier General Hassan Seifi, an assistant to Iran's army chief, told Mehr.