Iranian general: We believe the US will rein in 'radicals' to prevent war

Soaring gasoline prices peak just in time for Memorial Day...

The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.

Dow rises nearly 100 points, but posts longest weekly losing...

Stocks rose on Friday, but notched weekly losses as investors worried the U.S.-China trade war is hurting economic growth.

John Bolton says North Korean missile tests violate UN resolution

Three things could cause a 'second wave' in the market sell-off

The combination of mounting recession fears, bets on a more cautious Fed and a regular uptick in market volatility could spell more losses.

FDA approves Novartis' $2.1 million gene therapy as world's most...

The therapy, Zolgensma, is a one-time treatment for spinal muscular atrophy — a muscle-wasting disease and leading genetic cause of infant mortality, affecting 1 in every...

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises over $1 billion this year

SpaceX has raised just over $1 billion in financing since the beginning of the year.

Wall Street misunderstands Tesla, says analyst

An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.

Judge blocks Trump plan to build parts of US-Mexico border wall

A federal judge in California has blocked President Donald Trump from building sections of his long-sought border wall with money secured under his declaration of a national...

Here are the top contenders looking to become Britain's next...

Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.

Progress reported in race to find vaccine for deadly African...

The race is underway to find a vaccine that can control African swine fever, a highly contagious and deadly viral infection ravaging China's hog population. There is currently...

Apple bought a start-up that was working on monitoring asthma in...

Apple bought Tueo Health, which was developing tech to help parents monitor asthma symptoms in children, using a mobile app and commercial breathing sensors.

Iranian general: We believe the US will rein in 'radicals' to prevent war

An Iranian flag fluttering at an undisclosed location in the Islamic republic next to a surface-to-surface Qiam-1 (Rising) missile.
Vahid Reza Alaei | AFP | Getty Images

"Rational Americans and experienced U.S. commanders" are likely to rein in Washington's "radical elements" and prevent a war with Iran, the country's semi-official news agency Mehr reported on Saturday, quoting a senior military commander.

"We believe rational Americans and their experienced commanders will not let their radical elements lead them into a situation from which it would be very difficult to get out, and that is why they will not enter a war," Brigadier General Hassan Seifi, an assistant to Iran's army chief, told Mehr.