Microsoft, once considered a stodgy software maker, has outperformed tech unicorns since 2015

In November 2015, tech investor Marc Andreessen weighed in on a hot debate about whether Silicon Valley's start-ups were frothy from all the cash propping up so-called unicorns, or venture-backed companies valued at $1 billion or more.

Andreessen noted at a Fortune conference that the whole class of billion-dollar start-ups, headlined by Uber and Airbnb, was "worth half of Microsoft, " and he opined on the hypothetical choice of investing in Microsoft or the "basket of unicorns."

He suggested the unicorns were a better value.

"As a basket, it's almost certainly too low," Andreessen, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, told Fortune's Alan Murray. "Microsoft's a fine company, but you need a couple to really take off, and it becomes very clear in retrospect that they're under-valued."

(Microsoft was actually worth $433 billion at the time, and the unicorns were valued at a combined $504 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal's "Billion dollar start-up club" tracker. Andreessen, through a spokesperson, declined to comment.)

In the long run, Andreessen could still be right. But three and a half years after those comments, the straight Microsoft bet would have yielded stronger returns than the non-existent unicorn index.