British royal family to play a big role in Trump's upcoming visit to England

Queen Elizabeth II, President of the United States, Donald Trump and First Lady, Melania Trump walk from the Quadrangle after inspecting an honour guard at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England.

President Donald Trump's state visit to England next month will be dominated by events with Britain's royal family, according to a new schedule of events released Friday by Buckingham Palace.

The royal-heavy schedule was released just hours after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Friday that she will resign effective June 7, just two days after the president, first lady Melania Trump and Trump's adult children depart the UK.

The high number of events with the royal family in part reflects the fact that the president's visit this time is his first official state visit, and Queen Elizabeth is the head of state.

Trump's 2018 visit to England was technically a working visit, and not a state visit, and it included several events with May, a dinner with business leaders and just one tea with Queen Elizabeth.

The prevalence of events with members of the royal family this time may also reflect a deeper understanding on the part of Trump's British hosts about what the president personally enjoys doing while on foreign trips.

Lavish ceremonial and cultural events on prior trips elsewhere have pleased and impressed Trump to a great extent, and he has spoken glowingly of military parades and royal ceremonies he has experienced on other foreign trips. After his last trip to England, Trump raved about his tea with the Queen.

"We got along fantastically well," Trump recounted at a campaign rally later that summer. "You know, sometimes if you like somebody you get along – good chemistry – the time goes by. So we were there for about an hour."