Brussels braces for results as EU elections enter final day

Buybacks have gotten a bad rap from both Republicans and Democrats. But stocks would be trading at a massive discount without them.Marketsread more
Fiat Chrysler and France's Renault could soon partner up to take on the sweeping changes to the global auto industry, according to a report in the Financial Times. The...Autosread more
Microsoft shares have gained 133% since November 2015, outperforming a tech "basket of unicorns" over that stretch.Technologyread more
The president's state visit comes amid tensions with carmaker Toyota over potential auto tariffs. Trump has repeatedly threatened Japanese and European carmakers with tariffs.Traderead more
When commercial real estate investor Manny Khoshbin spent $2.2 million on the fastest production car in the world, he had no idea it would very quickly also become the...Autosread more
The IRS is about to release a new draft of Form W-4, which will more closely reflect the changes stemming from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For workers, that means they'll need...Personal Financeread more
The Mega Millions jackpot has spilled over $400 million. It would be the ninth largest winning since the game began in 2002.Personal Financeread more
Trump was speaking at a meeting of Japanese business leaders in Tokyo during his state visit to Japan on Saturday.Marketsread more
The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.Energyread more
The federal minimum wage has remained $7.25 per hour since 2009. But several states, and even some companies, have since taken matters into their own hands to pay employees a...Workread more
Stocks rose on Friday, but notched weekly losses as investors worried the U.S.-China trade war is hurting economic growth.US Marketsread more
Citizens across 28 European nations have been voting for new representatives at the European Parliament — in an election that could radically reshape power at the heart of Brussels.
The European parliamentary election is the second largest democratic exercise in the world. However, one of its biggest challenges is voter turnout, which has fallen since 1979 — when the first ever EU-wide vote took place. In the previous election in 2014, only 43% of eligible citizens participated.
This year's vote is particularly relevant due to the surge of anti-European and nationalist parties across the EU. Projections, before the polls opened on Thursday, suggested that these parties could get nearly 30% of seats at the European Parliament. At the same time, the traditional mainstream majority between the Socialists and the Conservatives, which has led Europe over the last few decades, is expected to come to an end.
The first official projection is due at 10:15 p.m. London time on Sunday evening. This will include official results from nine member states; provisional numbers from 13 countries, national estimates from five nations and pre-election voting intentions in the U.K. This will be followed by further updates, including one at 11:15 p.m. London time and one at 00:15 a.m. on Monday.
This year's vote will shed light on how Europeans feel about the European Union but will also be a test for national governments.
"The European elections are a big referendum on the governing party. This is the case in France, where the French will have (for) the first time the opportunity to say what they think about (President Emmanuel) Macron," Alberto Alemanno, professor of European law at H.E.C. University in Paris, told CNBC prior to the election.
Ahead of this year's EU elections, Macron finds himself fighting the nationalist and Euroskeptic party of Marine Le Pen once again. The recently renamed National Rally (RN) party was slightly ahead in the pre-election polls, suggesting it will be a close call between the two.
There is also a strong focus on Italy and how much support there will be for the anti-establishment coalition; as well as on the U.K., where until recently citizens were not expected to take part in this election, given the country's decision to leave the EU back in 2016. The result also comes after Theresa May resigned as U.K. prime minister on Friday following a prolonged Brexit stalemate.