Libya's Haftar rules out Tripoli ceasefire, dismisses U.N.-led talks

Tax delays, canceled home sales: Cyberattacks take a big toll on...

Cyberattacks against accounting software firm Wolters Kluwer and the City of Baltimore in May showed how the newest wave of malicious hacking can have significant, often...

Brussels braces for results as EU elections enter final day

The European parliamentary election is the second largest democratic exercise in the world.

Trump says he 'smiled' when Kim Jong Un called Joe Biden 'a low...

Biden had criticized Kim Jong Un as a "dictator" and a "tyrant" at a recent rally in Philadelphia. North Korean state media responded by calling Biden a "fool of low IQ" among...

The stock market would be much lower if it weren't for company...

Buybacks have gotten a bad rap from both Republicans and Democrats. But stocks would be trading at a massive discount without them.

Fiat Chrysler and France's Renault are in talks to form a...

Fiat Chrysler and France's Renault could soon partner up to take on the sweeping changes to the global auto industry, according to a report in the Financial Times. The...

Microsoft, once considered a boring software maker, has...

Microsoft shares have gained 133% since November 2015, outperforming a tech "basket of unicorns" over that stretch.

Trump takes dig at Japan for 'substantial' trade advantage and...

The president's state visit comes amid tensions with carmaker Toyota over potential auto tariffs. Trump has repeatedly threatened Japanese and European carmakers with tariffs.

Botched your tax withholding in 2018? It's about to get more...

The IRS is about to release a new draft of Form W-4, which will more closely reflect the changes stemming from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For workers, that means they'll need...

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $418 million. Here's how much the...

The Mega Millions jackpot has spilled over $400 million. It would be the ninth largest winning since the game began in 2002.

Trump again claims stock market would be 10,000 points higher if...

Trump was speaking at a meeting of Japanese business leaders in Tokyo during his state visit to Japan on Saturday.

Soaring gasoline prices peak just in time for Memorial Day...

The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.

Real estate investor makes $11,875 a day in profit on Koenigsegg...

When commercial real estate investor Manny Khoshbin spent $2.2 million on the fastest production car in the world, he had no idea it would very quickly also become the...

World Politics

Libya's Haftar rules out Tripoli ceasefire, dismisses U.N.-led talks

Key Points
  • General Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) began an offensive in early April to take Tripoli from fighters loyal to Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).
  • The fighting has killed at least 510 people, forced 75,000 out of their homes and trapped thousands of migrants in detention centers.

Retired Libyan Army general Khalifa Haftar speaks during a press conference in the town of Abyar, 70 km southwest of Bengahzi, on May 17, 2014.
AFP | Getty Images

Libyan eastern commander Khalifa Haftar has ruled out a ceasefire in the battle for Tripoli and accused the United Nations of seeking to partition Libya, according to an interview published by French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) began an offensive in early April to take Tripoli from fighters loyal to Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj's Government of National Accord (GNA) which has the backing of the United Nations.

The LNA, which is allied to a parallel government in the east, has not been able to breach the southern defenses of Tripoli. The fighting has killed at least 510 people, forced 75,000 out of their homes and trapped thousands of migrants in detention centers.

"Of course, the political solution is still the goal. But to get back to politics, we must first finish with militias," Haftar told the newspaper. Haftar also said the head of U.N. mission to Libya, Ghassan Salame, was no longer impartial.

"Partition of Libya is maybe what our adversaries want. This is maybe what Ghassan Salame also wants."

The flare-up in the conflict in Libya - which has been gripped by anarchy since Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011 - began in early April, when the LNA advanced on the capital.

Even though France and other Western countries officially back the Libyan government, some have supported Haftar as they see him as a bulwark against Islamist militias in the country.

Macron had asked Haftar in a meeting held in Paris this week to make a public step towards a ceasefire, without much luck, a French official told Reuters.