UK must be ready to leave EU without a deal: Leadership contender Raab

Tax delays, canceled home sales: Cyberattacks take a big toll on...

Cyberattacks against accounting software firm Wolters Kluwer and the City of Baltimore in May showed how the newest wave of malicious hacking can have significant, often...

Brussels braces for results as EU elections enter final day

The European parliamentary election is the second largest democratic exercise in the world.

Trump says he 'smiled' when Kim Jong Un called Joe Biden 'a low...

Biden had criticized Kim Jong Un as a "dictator" and a "tyrant" at a recent rally in Philadelphia. North Korean state media responded by calling Biden a "fool of low IQ" among...

The stock market would be much lower if it weren't for company...

Buybacks have gotten a bad rap from both Republicans and Democrats. But stocks would be trading at a massive discount without them.

Fiat Chrysler and France's Renault are in talks to form a...

Fiat Chrysler and France's Renault could soon partner up to take on the sweeping changes to the global auto industry, according to a report in the Financial Times. The...

Microsoft, once considered a boring software maker, has...

Microsoft shares have gained 133% since November 2015, outperforming a tech "basket of unicorns" over that stretch.

Trump takes dig at Japan for 'substantial' trade advantage and...

The president's state visit comes amid tensions with carmaker Toyota over potential auto tariffs. Trump has repeatedly threatened Japanese and European carmakers with tariffs.

Botched your tax withholding in 2018? It's about to get more...

The IRS is about to release a new draft of Form W-4, which will more closely reflect the changes stemming from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For workers, that means they'll need...

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $418 million. Here's how much the...

The Mega Millions jackpot has spilled over $400 million. It would be the ninth largest winning since the game began in 2002.

Trump again claims stock market would be 10,000 points higher if...

Trump was speaking at a meeting of Japanese business leaders in Tokyo during his state visit to Japan on Saturday.

Soaring gasoline prices peak just in time for Memorial Day...

The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.

Real estate investor makes $11,875 a day in profit on Koenigsegg...

When commercial real estate investor Manny Khoshbin spent $2.2 million on the fastest production car in the world, he had no idea it would very quickly also become the...

World Politics

UK must be ready to leave EU without a deal: Leadership contender Raab

Key Points
  • "If you're not willing to walk away from a negotiation, it doesn't focus the mind of the other side," Raab told the BBC.
Dominic Raab, Minister of State for Housing and Planning leaves 10 Downing street after the weekly cabinet meeting on February 6, 2018 in London.

Britain must be ready to leave the European Union without an exit deal on Oct. 31, former Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, as he set out his pitch to succeed Theresa May as prime minister.

"If you're not willing to walk away from a negotiation, it doesn't focus the mind of the other side," Raab told the BBC. "If you do that you can be really credible in Brussels."

Raab said he would prefer Britain left with a deal but that he did not want to delay the planned Oct. 31 departure date. He also said he believed Britain would only be legally obliged to pay about 14 billion pounds ($18 billion) of the current 39 billion pound exit bill if there was a no-deal Brexit.