Asia markets set to trade cautiously; Trump is in Japan for a state visit

Stocks in Asia were set to trade cautiously on Monday as investors watched for developments from U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to Japan as well as results from the European parliamentary election.

Futures pointed to a higher open in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract at 21,210 compared to the benchmark Nikkei 225's last close at 21,117.22.

Shares in Australia were poised to open largely unchanged, with the SPI futures contract at 6,462.0 compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,456.00.