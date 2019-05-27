Asia markets set to trade cautiously; Trump is in Japan for a state visit

Pro-EU parties are set to hold onto two-thirds of the seats at the EU Parliament.Europe Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia were set to trade cautiously on Monday as investors watched for developments from U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to Japan as well as results from the European parliamentary election.
Futures pointed to a higher open in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract at 21,210 compared to the benchmark Nikkei 225's last close at 21,117.22.
Shares in Australia were poised to open largely unchanged, with the SPI futures contract at 6,462.0 compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,456.00.
In Europe, early results and projections showed greater fragmentation in the European Parliament over the next five years. This year's vote was particularly relevant due to the surge of anti-EU and nationalist parties across the region.
Britain's newly-formed Brexit Party looked set to comfortably beat the country's two main parties in the European parliamentary elections, according to exit polls and early results.
Still, pro-EU parties looked to have largely held their ground in many countries.
The common currency, euro, traded at $1.1210 against the dollar Monday morning, rising from levels below $1.1130 in the previous week.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump is on a state visit to Japan, where he earlier said Tokyo has "had a substantial advantage" over Washington for "many, many years."
The president said Tokyo and Washington were "getting close" to a deal that would address the U.S. trade deficit. The U.S. had a deficit of $56.8 billion in goods and services with Japan in 2018, according to the U.S. Trade Representative. Trump's visit comes amid U.S. threats of potential auto tariffs against Japanese and European carmakers.
"There has been nothing but bonhomie between President Trump, currently in Japan, and Japan prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe, " Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.
"The trade rhetoric sound(s) all warm and fuzzy, but there is no expectation a comprehensive trade deal will be struck anytime soon," he said.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against the dollar, was at 97.571 after slipping from levels above 98.1 last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.39 against the dollar after touching levels above 110.4 in the previous trading week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6935 after seeing lows below $0.688 last week.
— CNBC's Spencer Kimball, Sam Meredith and Matt Clinch contributed to this report.