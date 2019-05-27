Austrian lawmakers vote Kurz's government out of office

The combined business would be owned 50/50 between shareholders of FCA and Groupe Renault.Autosread more
Austrian lawmakers voted conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government out of office on Monday, passing a motion of no confidence days after it became a caretaker administration in the wake of a video sting scandal.
The motion was backed by lawmakers from the Social Democrats and the far-right Freedom Party, which was in coalition with Kurz until a week ago when its leader became embroiled in the video sting and stepped down. Kurz ended their alliance and led what was effectively a minority government.
Austria's president must now appoint a chancellor to form a government that can garner parliament's support until the next national election, expected to be held in September.