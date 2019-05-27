Austrian lawmakers vote Kurz's government out of office

Skip Navigation
Fiat Chrysler and Renault propose merger to form world's third...

The combined business would be owned 50/50 between shareholders of FCA and Groupe Renault.

China indicates it'll never give in to US demands to change its...

As trade talks between the U.S. and China increasingly center on Chinese treatment of foreign companies, Beijing says major American complaints about structural aspects of its...

Trump says he hopes to announce a trade deal with Japan soon

Trump calls the US trade imbalance with Japan "unbelievably large."

House members face challenge in trying to scrap a key piece of...

Some House members want to lift the cap on state and local tax deductions, but it could be tough, in part because the move is expected to benefit high earners.

The hot trend in smartphones? Not buying a new one

Smartphone users in Singapore, the U.K. and China told CNBC's "Beyond The Valley" that foldable smartphones are "very strange," "super bulky," and expensive compared to the...

Measles outbreak scares parents. Up to 4 million a year infected...

Measles infected almost every American child until the vaccine eliminated the disease from the US. Now some parents are refusing to vaccinate their children, threatening to...

US and China aren't facing 'enough pain' to strike a quick trade...

Economic activity in the U.S. is "quite strong" while China has managed to stabilize its economy, said Tan Min Lan, Asia-Pacific head of chief investment office at UBS Global...

US takes aim at Chinese surveillance as the trade war becomes a...

The U.S. is showing signs of targeting China's domestic surveillance and the tech supporting it.

China would benefit from a positive response to US trade...

A Beijing decision to rapidly and sharply cut its excessive and unsustainable trade surplus with the U.S. would change for the better the bilateral relationship, writes...

No real proof Beyond Meat products are better for you: Fmr....

Plant-based protein makers Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods may be taking the food industry by storm, but there's no guarantee their products are healthier than the real...

Review: The Lexus LX 570 is a serious off-road challenge to the...

If you value reliability and quality over a posh cabin and jealous looks, the Lexus LX 570 two-row is the Japanese Range Rover you need.

These programs help guide military families through complex...

Being a military service member or veteran comes with a unique set of challenges. The good news is that there are government financial programs available to veterans that can...

Austrian lawmakers vote Kurz's government out of office

Austria's Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache attend a news conference in Vienna, Austria April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Leonhard Foeger | Reuters

Austrian lawmakers voted conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government out of office on Monday, passing a motion of no confidence days after it became a caretaker administration in the wake of a video sting scandal.

The motion was backed by lawmakers from the Social Democrats and the far-right Freedom Party, which was in coalition with Kurz until a week ago when its leader became embroiled in the video sting and stepped down. Kurz ended their alliance and led what was effectively a minority government.

Austria's president must now appoint a chancellor to form a government that can garner parliament's support until the next national election, expected to be held in September.