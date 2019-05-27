Bitcoin nears $9,000 as it breaks through its highest level this year

Bitcoin surged on Monday, hitting a more-than-one-year high and nearing the $9,000 mark.

The price of the digital coin hit an intraday high of $8,937.25, according to Coindesk's Bitcoin Price Index, which tracks the price of the cryptocurrency across several exchanges. That was the highest level since an intraday high on May 11, 2018.

At around 9:50 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday, bitcoin was up over 9% in 24 hours and was trading around $8,788.87.