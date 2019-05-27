Italy bank stocks, bonds fall on report Brussels considering disciplinary action

Lifting the cap on state and local tax deductions could be tough, in part because the move is expected to benefit high earners.Politicsread more
Italian banking stocks fell and government bond yields rose in thin trade Monday after a report Brussels is considering disciplinary action over Rome's failure to rein in public debt.
The banking index was down 1.7% at 1350 GMT, extending earlier losses. Government bond yields extended their rise across the board, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 7 basis points to 2.62%. Bonds yields rise as prices fall.
A report from Bloomberg cited an official as saying the European Commission was considering proposing the disciplinary procedure next week, potentially paving the way for a 3.5-billion-euro ($4 billion) penalty.
The commission will issue a report on Italian public finances on June 5, with the final decision falling to its president, Jean-Claude Juncker.