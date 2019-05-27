Japan to limit foreign ownership of firms in its tech and telecom sectors

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fiat Chrysler and Renault propose merger to form world's third...

The combined business would be owned 50/50 between shareholders of FCA and Groupe Renault.

Autosread more

Centrist bloc loses majority in EU vote as Greens and...

Pro-EU parties are set to hold onto two-thirds of the seats at the EU Parliament.

Europe Politicsread more

US takes aim at Chinese surveillance as the trade war becomes a...

The U.S. is showing signs of targeting China's domestic surveillance and the tech supporting it.

Technologyread more

The hot trend in smartphones? Not buying a new one

Smartphone users in Singapore, the U.K. and China told CNBC's "Beyond The Valley" that foldable smartphones are "very strange," "super bulky," and expensive compared to the...

Technologyread more

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party wins most UK seats in EU vote

The projected result comes shortly after Conservative Party leader Theresa May announced her resignation as prime minister on Friday morning.

Europe Politicsread more

European stocks set to open slightly higher in the wake of EU...

Investors are largely focused on results of the EU parliamentary elections. Euroskeptic parties in Britain and France made solid gains.

Europe Marketsread more

Former Apple CEO reveals the skill that made Steve Jobs...

Former Apple CEO John Sculley says this skill is vital to all great business leadership.

Successread more

China would benefit from a positive response to US trade...

A Beijing decision to rapidly and sharply cut its excessive and unsustainable trade surplus with the U.S. would change for the better the bilateral relationship, writes...

World Economyread more

Modi needs to make India a 'competitive manufacturing hub,' says...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to make sure that India becomes a highly competitive manufacturing hub where global investors will look to invest, the chairman of India...

Asia Economyread more

Trump says he expects trade gap with Japan to be 'straightened...

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to get the trade gap with Japan "straightened out rapidly," adding that announcements on that could come as soon as August.

World Economyread more

Bitcoin nears $9,000 as it breaks through its highest level this...

Bitcoin surged more than 9% from the day before to hit its highest level in more than a year.

Technologyread more

Asia markets trade mixed; Trump is in Japan for a state visit

Stocks in Asia were mixed Monday afternoon as investors watched for developments from U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to Japan as well as results from the European...

Asia Marketsread more
Tech

Japan to limit foreign ownership of firms in its tech and telecom sectors

Key Points
  • The law requires foreign investors to report to the Japanese government and undergo inspection in case they buy 10% or more of stocks in listed Japanese companies or acquire shares of unlisted firms.
  • The Japanese government made no mention of specific countries or companies that will be impacted by applying existing foreign ownership restrictions to the IT and telecoms industries.
Employees of Japan's microprocessor maker Renesas Electronics work at the company's Naka wafer fabrication factory in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki prefecture on June 10, 2011.
Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP | Getty Images

Japan's government said on Monday that high-tech industries will be added to a list of businesses for which foreign ownership of Japanese firms is restricted.

The new rule, effective Aug. 1, comes amid heightening pressure from the United States in dealing with cyber-security risks and technological transfers involving China.

The Japanese government made no mention of specific countries or companies that will be impacted by applying existing foreign ownership restrictions to the IT and telecoms industries.

The announcement came on the same day visiting U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are holding talks in Tokyo on trade and other issues.

The United States has warned countries against using Chinese technology, saying Huawei Technologies could be used by Beijing to spy on the West. China and Huawei have strongly rejected the allegations.

"Based on increasing importance of ensuring cyber security in recent years, we decided to take necessary steps, including addition of integrated circuit manufacturing, from the standpoint of preventing as appropriate a situation that will severely affect Japan's national security," Japanese ministries said in a statement.

Japan wants to prevent a leakage of technology deemed important for national security or damage to defense output and technological foundation, they added.

The new rule will be applied to 20 sectors in information and communications industries, according to the joint statement by the finance ministry, trade ministry and communications ministry.

Under the foreign exchange and foreign trade control law, Japan brings certain industries such as airplanes, nuclear-related sectors and arms manufacturing under foreign capital controls.

The law requires foreign investors to report to the Japanese government and undergo inspection in case they buy 10% or more of stocks in listed Japanese companies or acquire shares of unlisted firms.

If the government finds any shortcomings, it can order foreign investors to change or cancel their investment plans.