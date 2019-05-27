Modi needs to make India a 'highly competitive manufacturing hub,' says top businessman

Following a resounding victory at India's parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to improve the country's manufacturing competitiveness to attract global investors, according to a top business leader.

For India to become a highly competitive manufacturing hub, several things still need to happen — including an improvement in infrastructure efficiency, compliance and the way the country's public sector works, said R.C. Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki, one of India's largest automobile manufacturers.

"This time, he has to make sure that India does become a highly competitive manufacturing hub, where global investors now look to India to invest," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill in an interview on Saturday.

"Lots had been done but it's not enough. Public sector controls a lot of factors, which go into manufacturing competitiveness. The efficiency and the levels at which the public sector functions are not necessarily globally competitive," he said. For example, India's public sector banks are trying to resolve bad debts that have hampered their ability to lend in recent years.

Another big weakness in India has been the ability to implement good policies, he added. "They tend to remain on paper more than they actually become reality on the ground. I think (Modi) has to work to remove the factors which make India such a poor implementer of projects and policies," Bhargava said.