This 27-year-old's start-up success could mark a major step for women entrepreneurs

Among women entrepreneurs, Ankiti Bose is something of an icon.

With her rapidly growing fashion platform, Zilingo, she's on track to become the first Indian woman to co-found a $1 billion start-up.

But rather than revel in the "glamorous labels," the 27-year-old founder says she wants to use that newfound status as an opportunity to drive progress for other would-be women leaders.

Bose, who started her career as an investment analyst before launching Zilingo in 2014, said she was fortunate to find a male co-founder and team of backers who thought of her quite "genderlessly" and supported her business ambitions.

However, she acknowledged that even today that support can be hard to come by for many women, and she wants to use her leadership position to bridge that gap — particularly in the tech industry and within Asia.

That includes ensuring Zilingo is a 50% female company with 50% female leadership, she said.

"I was phenomenally blessed to have a team of mentors, team of guides that would think of me quite genderlessly," Bose told CNBC Make It.

"I really want to see that happen with a lot of women, and I know that it doesn't," she continued.