Amazon could surge 35% with AWS worth more than $500 billion, analyst says

Stocks fell on Tuesday as a decline in interest rates during the U.S.-China trade war sparked worries about a possible slowdown in the economy.Marketsread more
The stock market and economic outlook in the United States is "deteriorating," according to Morgan Stanley's chief stock strategist.Marketsread more
A Chinese official warned that products made from the country's rare earth materials should not be used against China's development.Market Insiderread more
Policymakers pulled out all the stops to fix the financial crisis, but may even have to get more extreme when the next downturn hits.Economyread more
China's true pace of economic growth is always hard to track, but the country's diesel fuel demand is raising some red flags.Marketsread more
Walmart has hired former Amazon exec Suresh Kumar into the newly elevated role of chief technology and chief development officer.Retailread more
The swift drop in interest rates may make mortgages and lots of other loans cheaper, but they don't necessarily mean good things for the stock market.Market Insiderread more
Here's how to configure your Google account so all of your data is shared with a loved one or friend, or deleted entirely, after you die.Technologyread more
The retail store closures just keep coming, from Dressbarn, CVS, Party City, Pier 1 Imports and more.Retailread more
Michael Avenatti pleaded not guilty to charges of ripping off about $300,000 in book sales belonging to a former legal client, porn star Stormy Daniels, in the first of a...Politicsread more
It's been a May of mayhem for markets, and charts suggest the S&P 500 might have further to fall before it finds support.Trading Nationread more
Amazon's stock could be worth $2,500 a share in one year, Cowen said, valuing its Amazon Web Services business at a whopping $505 billion.
Cowen raised its 12-month price target for Amazon to $2,500 from $2,400, which would translate into a 35% gain for the e-commerce giant based on its trading level of about $1,845 on Tuesday. The firm is bullish on the AWS segment, seeing its revenue to grow at a 31% rate from 2019 to 2024.