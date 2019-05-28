Stocks in Asia rise; Trump continues Japan visit on hopes of a trade deal

Shares in Asia were higher in Tuesday morning trade, with U.S. President Donald Trump continuing his visit to Japan.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan added 0.3% in early trade. The Topix index also rose 0.17%. Shares of semiconductor equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron surged 4.34% following the announcement of a share buyback, Reuters reported.

In South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.24%, with shares of LG Chem gaining 1.07%. In Australia, the ASX 200 advanced 0.2%.