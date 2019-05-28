Stocks in Asia rise; Trump continues Japan visit on hopes of a trade deal

Skip Navigation
China indicates it'll never give in to US demands to change its...

Beijing says American complaints about its economy compel China to damage "core interests." In other words: That's not up for negotiation.

Stocks in Asia rise; Trump continues Japan visit on hopes of a...

Shares in Asia were higher in Tuesday morning trade, with U.S. President Donald Trump continuing his visit to Japan.

House members face challenge in trying to scrap a key piece of...

Lifting the cap on state and local tax deductions could be tough, in part because the move is expected to benefit high earners.

Fiat Chrysler and Renault propose merger to form world's third...

The combined business would be owned 50/50 between shareholders of FCA and Groupe Renault.

Biden eyes San Francisco fundraising tour, setting up...

Biden is getting ready to head to California's Bay Area for a fundraising tour that will include stops in San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

British royal family to play a big role in Trump's upcoming visit...

The president's previous trip to the U.K. in 2018 featured just one event with Queen Elizabeth II. This time around, members of the royal family will participate in nine...

Measles infected nearly every child in the US — until a vaccine...

Measles infected almost every American child before a vaccine was introduced in 1963. Now some parents are refusing to vaccinate their kids.

Supreme Court could tip its hand on Roe v. Wade by taking Indiana...

Two laws limiting abortions passed in Indiana in 2016 and signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence, now the vice president, are ready for review. The justices on Thursday met in a...

Worst may be yet to come for markets as trade war tensions...

BNY Mellon's Alicia Levine believes Wall Street is making a big mistake when it comes to the trade war.

Trump says he hopes to announce a trade deal with Japan soon

Trump calls the US trade imbalance with Japan "unbelievably large."

The hot trend in smartphones? Not buying a new one

Smartphone users in Singapore, the U.K. and China told CNBC's "Beyond The Valley" that foldable smartphones are "very strange," "super bulky," and expensive compared to the...

Governments have poured $5 billion into buying out flood-prone...

Buyouts have been getting more expensive, with many of the costliest coming in the last decade after strong storms pounded heavily populated coastal states such as Texas, New...

Asia Markets

Stocks in Asia rise; Trump continues Japan visit on hopes of a trade deal

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Shares in Asia traded higher in the morning.
  • U.S. President Trump is currently in Japan as part of a four-day state visit, where he said during a Monday news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he hoped to announce a trade deal with the country soon.

Shares in Asia were higher in Tuesday morning trade, with U.S. President Donald Trump continuing his visit to Japan.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan added 0.3% in early trade. The Topix index also rose 0.17%. Shares of semiconductor equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron surged 4.34% following the announcement of a share buyback, Reuters reported.

In South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.24%, with shares of LG Chem gaining 1.07%. In Australia, the ASX 200 advanced 0.2%.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

U.S. President Trump is currently in Japan as part of a four-day state visit, where he said during a Monday news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he hoped to announce a trade deal with the country soon.

Trump said his goal was to remove trade barriers so as to give U.S. exports a fair footing in Japan. He described the U.S. trade imbalance with Japan as "unbelievably large" but expressed hopes to address that.

The U.S. president's visit comes amid an ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing, with China standing firm against the demands of the U.S. to change its state-run economy.

China's giant state-owned enterprises control strategic industries such as energy, telecommunications and defense. Since those companies benefit from favorable policies and subsidies, foreign companies complain of an unfair advantage. The escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China has focused on allegations of the coerced surrender of proprietary technology and the trampling of intellectual property rights.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.737, close to yesterday's highs but still off levels above 98.1 seen last week.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.52 against the dollar after weakening from levels around 109.3 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6923 after slipping from levels above $0.693 yesterday.

Oil prices were mixed in the morning of Asian trading hours, with the international benchmark Brent crude futures contract slipping 0.16% to $70.00 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures added 0.87% to $59.14 per barrel.

— Reuters and CNBC's Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.