Consumer satisfaction in the skies soars to record high in annual airline travel survey

Typically, the public is considered the "crowd" in markets, buying the most at the top and selling the least at the bottom. That's changing.Marketsread more
The biggest Chinese newspaper made a warning to the U.S. using a phrase it only used twice in history, both of which involved full-on wars.Marketsread more
Special counsel Robert Mueller says: "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."Politicsread more
Stocks fell as bond yields declined again, triggering concerns about the economic outlook.US Marketsread more
The stock sell off accelerated Wednesday as major indices broke key technical levels, and a worrisome pattern formed in the S&P 500 chart.Market Insiderread more
A handful of poor earnings reports and the threat of 25% tariffs on clothing imported from China is causing some retailers' stocks to take a beating.Retailread more
The nature of this yield curve inversion may make it not the recession indicator it has been in the past, claims equity strategist Tom Lee of Fundstrat.Marketsread more
Blaming Facebook, focusing on the Mueller-Barr feud, impeachment talk and debating obstruction of justice and impeachment mean we're still not talking about election security....Technologyread more
"The case is closed! Thank you," the president tweeted.Politicsread more
The modified Boeing 747 is born and bred for battle, standing nearly six stories tall, equipped with four colossal engines and capable of enduring the immediate aftermath of a...Politicsread more
The bond market throws up another red flag. Five experts weigh in on the move and what to watch now.Trading Nationread more
For all the complaints on Twitter about flight delays, airports, cramped planes and bad food, J.D. Power's travel survey, released Wednesday, finds passengers more satisfied than ever with airline service.
The consumer research firm's 2019 North American Airline Satisfaction Survey shows travelers gave the industry a record-high score, with the biggest improvements coming from so-called legacy carriers.
"New technology investments have dramatically improved the reservation and check-in process," said Michael Taylor, who runs J.D. Power travel practice. "Fleets are newer and travelers generally feel that they are getting great value for their money."
The overall score of 773 out of 1,000 points is up 11 points from 2018. Legacy airlines, which have traditionally lagged low-cost carriers in the satisfaction report, showed an improvement of 22 points. By comparison, J.D. Power says the low-cost carriers, while still scoring higher than legacy airlines, improved by just 6 points from last year.
The one area where carriers appear to be giving customers a better experience is with reservation and check-in systems, which have become more advanced and, for the most part, do not require travelers to interact with airline representatives.
Fifteen years ago, when airlines started introducing check-in kiosks, many customers complained the process would be slow, cumbersome and leave them frustrated. That is not the case anymore thanks to more advanced airline apps allowing customers to check in on-line and kiosks at airports that make it quicker and easier to check a bag.
J.D. Power surveyed almost 6,000 travelers between March 2018 and March 2019. Travelers still found plenty to gripe about, with the loudest complaints reserved for in-flight services. "It continues to be the lowest-ranked factor in the study, as many airlines still struggle with in-flight entertainment, connectivity, in-seat power and food service," said Taylor.
The highest rated airlines in the survey were JetBlue and Southwest, both scoring 817 out of 1,000 points. Among the legacy carriers, Alaska airlines ranked highest with 801 points, followed by Delta with 788 points.