iRobot is one step ahead of Roomba competitors and knockoffs

Huawei has taken the next step in its lawsuit against the U.S. It has filed a "motion for summary judgement," a request that the court rule in its favor as a matter of law, in...Technologyread more
Since last summer, the Chinese government has announced a slew of measures to stimulate growth. While those have kept the situation from getting much worse, it's not clear...China Economyread more
China's true pace of economic growth is always hard to track, but the country's diesel fuel demand is raising some red flags.Marketsread more
The administration said that no country meets the criteria to be labeled as one seeking to gain unfair trade advantages over the United States by manipulating its currency.US Economyread more
Shares of rare earth miners in Asia Pacific surged in morning trade on Wednesday after Beijing made a veiled threat toward Washington regarding the crucial minerals.World Economyread more
Malaysia's stock benchmark, the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index, has lost around 5% so far this year — one of the worst-performing Asian emerging markets.Asia Marketsread more
Policymakers pulled out all the stops to fix the financial crisis, but may even have to get more extreme when the next downturn hits.Economyread more
A Chinese official warned that products made from the country's rare earth materials should not be used against China's development.Market Insiderread more
The retail store closures just keep coming, from Dressbarn, CVS, Party City, Pier 1 Imports and more.Retailread more
Stocks in Asia declined in Wednesday afternoon trade, and currencies including the Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit weakened against the dollar.Asia Marketsread more
AT&T is in prime position for dividend hunters with a 6.3% yield, but traders advise hedging your bets in the stock using options.Options Actionread more
Worldwide sales of consumer robots reached $5.6 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $19 billion by the end of 2025, and that's in no small part thanks to iRobot.
The name "iRobot" might not be as well known as its flagship product, the Roomba. The company just launched some big updates to its product line, including a new, larger mopping robot called the Braava. Its goal is to have a complete home-cleaning robot fleet, so you never have to mow, or mop, or vacuum.
But since the beginning, iRobot has dealt with lots of competition and knockoffs. Now, with higher tariffs on goods produced in China, iRobot has to stay more vigilant than ever to stay on top of the market it created.