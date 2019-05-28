How to set your Google account to delete itself after you die

If you use Gmail, Maps, Search and other Google products, chances are the company has a lot of information about you stored on its servers. You can set up some options, including giving control to a spouse, or deleting everything automatically after your death or if your account is inactive for a certain amount of time.

Here's how to tell Google what to automatically do with all of your private information if you stop using Google products for a pre-determined amount of time, like if you die.

Go to myaccount.google.com.

Tap "Data & personalization."

Scroll down and select "Make a plan for your account."

Click "Start."

Google will let you start to configure what it should do if you stop using its services.