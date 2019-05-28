How to set your Google account to delete itself after you die

A Chinese official warned that products made from the country's rare earth materials should not be used against China's development.Market Insiderread more
If you use Gmail, Maps, Search and other Google products, chances are the company has a lot of information about you stored on its servers. You can set up some options, including giving control to a spouse, or deleting everything automatically after your death or if your account is inactive for a certain amount of time.
Here's how to tell Google what to automatically do with all of your private information if you stop using Google products for a pre-determined amount of time, like if you die.
Google will let you start to configure what it should do if you stop using its services.
So do this:
Next, you'll set up who can get access to your information, or manage your accounts, and what people will see after you've moved on from Google services, or passed away.
Now you've officially set up your Google account to automatically take action if you pass away and stop using it — or if you just give up on all of Google's services and don't manually delete your account.