Is SoftBank spoiling silicon valley?

SoftBank and its $100 billion Vision Fund have been spending billions of dollars around Silicon Valley, helping startups delay their IPOs, but is this strategy working?

One of the company's biggest investments, Uber, disappointed on its first day of trading at the NYSE, trading below its initial public offering price of $45. Does that mean SoftBank is to blame?

In this week's episode of Fortt Knox, CNBC's Jon Fortt speaks with New York Times reporter Mike Isaac, author of the upcoming book "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber."