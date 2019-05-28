Skip Navigation
Finance

Jamie Dimon warns US-China trade fight becoming a 'real issue' that could deter investment

Hugh Son@hugh_son
Key Points
  • Dimon said that the trade dispute is a "real issue" that could damage corporate confidence.
  • "Trade has gone from being a skirmish to being far more important than that," Dimon said. "If this goes south in a bad way, and you have other surprises, that could be part of the thing that changes confidence, changes people willing to invest."

J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that the escalating U.S.-China trade dispute is a "real issue" that could damage corporate confidence.

"I think trade is a real issue," Dimon said Tuesday in a conference in New York. "Trade has gone from being a skirmish to being far more important than that. If this goes south in a bad way, and you have other surprises, that could be part of the thing that changes confidence, changes people willing to invest."

Dimon, the longest-tenured CEO among the biggest U.S. banks, was answering a question about the risks that could end the current economic expansion. While U.S. growth could be in the last legs of its growth, that period could last years, he said.

"You're already starting to see businesses starting to think about moving their supply lines and stuff like that," Dimon said. "That can obviously slow down business investment and cause uncertainty of all different types."