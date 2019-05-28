Jared Kushner, Google's Schmidt and Microsoft's Nadella to attend secret Bilderberg Meeting

Jared Kushner, senior advisor to the U.S. President, is set to attend this year's Bilderberg Meeting in the Swiss town of Montreux this week.

Founded in 1954, the Bilderberg Meeting was designed to foster warmer relations between the United States and Europe. The annual talk-fest is considered secretive as guests are not allowed to reveal who said what at the meeting.

The Bilderberg guest list typically includes top politicians, business leaders, financiers, academics and influential members of the media. The event's website said Tuesday that this year about 130 participants from 23 countries have confirmed their attendance.

Aside from Kushner, this year's list of attendees features French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, Credit-Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger are also confirmed.

Typically, one third of participants come from the U.S. with the rest from Europe.

Among other subjects, this year's published agenda includes Brexit, The Ethics of Artificial intelligence, The Importance of Space, and Climate Change and Sustainability.