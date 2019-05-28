Four-time NBA champ John Salley says you shouldn't 'let money rule you'

Former NBA champion-turned-entrepreneur John Salley has one important money rule to live by: Don't let it guide what you want to do in life. "Go for success, figure out how to do something that will make you happy while doing it, and the caveat is money comes along with it," he said. "Don't let money rule you." Salley has indeed found success, and the money that comes along with it.

The one money lesson I learned when I was in the NBA is that you should not spend it on things that depreciate. John Salley former NBA champ

He first followed his dream of becoming a pro basketball player, ultimately playing with the Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. He retired from the game in 2000 after playing on his fourth NBA championship team and is now an entrepreneur and an advocate for wellness. He was also an original investor in Beyond Meat, which has seen its shares surge after going public earlier this month. Salley invested $5,000 with the maker of plant-based meat substitutes and recently told CNBC he plans to let his investment "ride."