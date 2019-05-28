Robert Mueller spokesman denies claim in new Michael Wolff book that special counsel prepared obstruction of justice indictment against Trump

Robert Mueller Alex Wong | Getty Images

Robert Mueller's spokesman on Tuesday strongly denied claims in a new Michael Wolff book that the special counsel prepared a draft indictment of President Donald Trump on obstruction of justice. "The documents described do not exist," Mueller spokesman Peter Carr said, referring to the purported three-count charging document against Trump by the special counsel as reportedly described in Wolff's forthcoming book, "Siege: Trump Under Fire." It was an unusually blunt and direct response from Carr, who routinely declined to comment during the secretive 20-month investigation.