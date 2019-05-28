Dow futures slightly higher, gains capped by lingering trade worries

Skip Navigation
Increasing tariffs on China will likely hurt US growth, says...

U.S. President Donald Trump claims that tariffs have meant China is paying billions of dollars that ultimately boost the American economy. Economists say that isn't the case.

US Economyread more

Global Payments and Total System Services agree to merger:...

The announcement could come as soon as Tuesday, sources told CNBC's David Faber.

Technologyread more

China indicates it'll never give in to US demands to change its...

Beijing says American complaints about its economy compel China to damage "core interests." In other words: That's not up for negotiation.

China Economyread more

Stocks in Asia gain as Trump concludes Japan visit amid hopes of...

Shares in Asia were higher on Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump concluded his state visit to Japan.

Asia Marketsread more

House members face challenge in trying to scrap a key piece of...

Lifting the cap on state and local tax deductions could be tough, in part because the move is expected to benefit high earners.

Politicsread more

Fiat Chrysler and Renault propose merger to form world's third...

The combined business would be owned 50/50 between shareholders of FCA and Groupe Renault.

Autosread more

Biden eyes San Francisco fundraising tour, setting up...

Biden is getting ready to head to California's Bay Area for a fundraising tour that will include stops in San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

Politicsread more

British royal family to play a big role in Trump's upcoming visit...

The president's previous trip to the U.K. in 2018 featured just one event with Queen Elizabeth II. This time around, members of the royal family will participate in nine...

Politicsread more

Measles infected nearly every child in the US — until a vaccine...

Measles infected almost every American child before a vaccine was introduced in 1963. Now some parents are refusing to vaccinate their kids.

Health and Scienceread more

Supreme Court could tip its hand on Roe v. Wade by taking Indiana...

Two laws limiting abortions passed in Indiana in 2016 and signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence, now the vice president, are ready for review. The justices on Thursday met in a...

Politicsread more

Worst may be yet to come for markets as trade war tensions...

BNY Mellon's Alicia Levine believes Wall Street is making a big mistake when it comes to the trade war.

Futures Nowread more

Trump says he hopes to announce a trade deal with Japan soon

Trump calls the US trade imbalance with Japan "unbelievably large."

Politicsread more
US Markets

Dow futures slightly higher, gains capped by lingering trade worries

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • At around 04:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 22 points, indicating a positive open of more than 57 points.
  • Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly higher.
  • In corporate news, Bank of Nova Scotia, Booz Allen Hamilton and Momo are some of the companies set to report their latest quarterly results before the opening bell.

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Tuesday morning, with financial markets on edge as trade worries remain high on investors' list of concerns.

At around 04:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 22 points, indicating a positive open of more than 57 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly higher.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, with the world's two largest economies locked in a protracted dispute.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. was "not ready" to make a deal with China, before adding he expected one in the future.

Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.

Wall Street's projected gains come after a relatively light trading session in global markets on Monday, with the U.S. and U.K. closed for holidays.

On the data front, the S&P/Case-Shiller home prices index (HPI) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency HPI for March are both expected at around 9:00 a.m. ET.

Consumer confidence, Richmond Fed surveys and Dallas Fed manufacturing data for May will all follow slightly later in the session.

In corporate news, Bank of Nova Scotia, Booz Allen Hamilton and Momo are some of the companies set to report their latest quarterly results before the opening bell.

Heico, Workday and Cango are all set to report their latest figures after market close.