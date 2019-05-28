Dow futures slightly higher, gains capped by lingering trade worries

U.S. President Donald Trump claims that tariffs have meant China is paying billions of dollars that ultimately boost the American economy. Economists say that isn't the case.US Economyread more
U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Tuesday morning, with financial markets on edge as trade worries remain high on investors' list of concerns.
At around 04:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 22 points, indicating a positive open of more than 57 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly higher.
Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, with the world's two largest economies locked in a protracted dispute.
On Monday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. was "not ready" to make a deal with China, before adding he expected one in the future.
Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.
Wall Street's projected gains come after a relatively light trading session in global markets on Monday, with the U.S. and U.K. closed for holidays.
On the data front, the S&P/Case-Shiller home prices index (HPI) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency HPI for March are both expected at around 9:00 a.m. ET.
Consumer confidence, Richmond Fed surveys and Dallas Fed manufacturing data for May will all follow slightly later in the session.
In corporate news, Bank of Nova Scotia, Booz Allen Hamilton and Momo are some of the companies set to report their latest quarterly results before the opening bell.
Heico, Workday and Cango are all set to report their latest figures after market close.