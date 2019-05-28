Twitter is hiring a 'Tweeter in Chief' — here's what the job listing calls for

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Morgan Stanley says economy is on 'recession watch' as bonds...

The stock market and economic outlook in the United States is "deteriorating," according to Morgan Stanley's chief stock strategist.

Marketsread more

China appears to make veiled threat about rare earth minerals

A Chinese official warned that products made from the country's rare earth materials should not be used against China's development.

Market Insiderread more

Why the next downturn could see a 'radicalization' of policies...

Policymakers pulled out all the stops to fix the financial crisis, but may even have to get more extreme when the next downturn hits.

Economyread more

An under-the-radar way to measure economic growth in China

China's true pace of economic growth is always hard to track, but the country's diesel fuel demand is raising some red flags.

Marketsread more

Consumers are the most confident about their job prospects in...

Trade tensions between China and the U.S. have dimmed economic growth prospects and financial markets, but U.S. job seekers are growing more confident regardless.

Economyread more

Walmart poaches ex-Google, Amazon exec Suresh Kumar for new CTO...

Walmart has hired former Amazon exec Suresh Kumar into the newly elevated role of chief technology and chief development officer.

Retailread more

How to set your Google account to delete itself after you die

Here's how to configure your Google account so all of your data is shared with a loved one or friend, or deleted entirely, after you die.

Technologyread more

S&P might fall into correction before finding a bottom, charts...

It's been a May of mayhem for markets, and charts suggest the S&P 500 might have further to fall before it finds support.

Trading Nationread more

Dressbarn, CVS, Pier 1 and Topshop shuttering stores, pushing...

The retail store closures just keep coming, from Dressbarn, CVS, Party City, Pier 1 Imports and more.

Retailread more

Michael Avenatti pleads not guilty to ripping off porn star...

Michael Avenatti pleaded not guilty to charges of ripping off about $300,000 in book sales belonging to a former legal client, porn star Stormy Daniels, in the first of a...

Politicsread more

Joe Biden prepares for NYC fundraising blitz with Andrew Cuomo...

The main event of Biden's June trip to the city will be held at the home of the short seller Jim Chanos, according to people familiar with the matter. Gov. Andrew Cuomo will...

Politicsread more

Twitter is hiring a 'Tweeter in Chief' — here's what the job...

Twitter is looking for somebody who's extremely plugged into Twitter culture to run the official @Twitter handle.

Technologyread more
Tech

Twitter is hiring a 'Tweeter in Chief' — here's what the job listing calls for

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Twitter is hiring a "Tweeter in Chief" who will run the company's official @Twitter handle.
  • Twitter says the person must be extremely plugged in to Twitter culture.
  • The right candidate will also share some of Twitter's product changes.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi, India, November 12, 2018.
Anushree Fadnavis | Reuters

Twitter's career page lists a new "Tweeter in Chief " position that the company is hoping to fill in San Francisco, New York "or any office in the US." Whoever gets it has to run the @Twitter account.

"You'll set the tone of who we are and how we act, and talk to people on Twitter, " the job listing says. "No big deal." It also calls for the person to "tell the story of Twitter's purpose and product innovation."

The job listing doesn't say it, but you'll probably also be on the front lines when people complain about Twitter, whether it's the lack of an edit button (which users have been asking for for years) or Twitter's involvement in the spread of misinformation.

And yes, you have to be "extremely plugged into Twitter culture, stan culture, and culture in general." If that sentence confuses you, you're probably not the right fit.

The current account posts stuff like this, which subtly announced Twitter's new option to retweet an account and add a GIF:

And this:

Here's the full listing:

Tweeter in Chief

San Francisco, CA

Tweeter in Chief

San Francisco, New York or any office in the US

A thread (sort of):

  • Tweet Tweet. You'll be @Twitter on Twitter. Our Tweeter in Chief. You'll set the tone of who we are and how we act, and talk to people on Twitter. No big deal.
  • Twitter isn't like other brands. We're where all voices come together, where unique conversations happen every day. Twitter is what's happening in the world, and what people are talking about right now.
  • We have our own distinct story to tell, but we're also host to the most amazing conversations in the world. We want to elevate and thank the people who use us. Spark conversations that highlight what unites us. Make the platform and world feel a little smaller.
  • And yes, we want to tell the story of Twitter's purpose and product innovation. These things might be donuts, summoning circles, Serena Williams or the launch of Retweet with GIF.
  • You are a master in the art of Twitter, and want to take that passion and expertise to the ultimate, meta level of @Twitter.
  • You'll be writing the Tweets for @Twitter, setting the editorial direction and leading a team of incredible community managers. So every day you'll be reacting to culture, as it happens.
  • You are extremely plugged into Twitter culture, stan culture, and culture in general.
  • You are obsessed with building communities and how content travels on the platform. You know what it takes to have a strong Social voice, and you practice what you preach.
  • You are an expert storyteller and writer, and can apply that thinking to social voice, and creative activations in general.

Requirements

  • You love Twitter, and are passionate about our purpose and story.
  • Proven track record of leading the voice/social copywriting for influential brands, with a particular emphasis on Twitter. Show us Tweets!
  • Razor sharp editing skills; can digest the Twitter voice and apply to everything you do.
  • Immersed in Twitter culture; you should know what's happening before we do!
  • Understanding of the broader marketing landscape.
  • A desire to work in a fast paced, collaborative environment.
  • Resourcefulness, attention to detail and comfort offering solutions and clarity where there is ambiguity.
  • Proficiency crafting creative, inspiring stories that communicate complex concepts simply
  • FUN!

WATCH: Twitter is proving you can monetize a smaller pool of users

VIDEO2:4602:46
Twitter is proving you can monetize smaller pool of users, says CNBC's Steve Kovach
The Exchange

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.