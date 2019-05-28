Twitter is hiring a 'Tweeter in Chief' — here's what the job listing calls for

The stock market and economic outlook in the United States is "deteriorating," according to Morgan Stanley's chief stock strategist.Marketsread more
Twitter's career page lists a new "Tweeter in Chief " position that the company is hoping to fill in San Francisco, New York "or any office in the US." Whoever gets it has to run the @Twitter account.
"You'll set the tone of who we are and how we act, and talk to people on Twitter, " the job listing says. "No big deal." It also calls for the person to "tell the story of Twitter's purpose and product innovation."
The job listing doesn't say it, but you'll probably also be on the front lines when people complain about Twitter, whether it's the lack of an edit button (which users have been asking for for years) or Twitter's involvement in the spread of misinformation.
And yes, you have to be "extremely plugged into Twitter culture, stan culture, and culture in general." If that sentence confuses you, you're probably not the right fit.
The current account posts stuff like this, which subtly announced Twitter's new option to retweet an account and add a GIF:
And this:
Here's the full listing:
San Francisco, CA
Tweeter in Chief
San Francisco, New York or any office in the US
A thread (sort of):
Requirements
