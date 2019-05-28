US Treasury yields tick lower as investors monitor economic data, auctions

U.S. President Donald Trump claims that tariffs have meant China is paying billions of dollars that ultimately boost the American economy. Economists say that isn't the case.US Economyread more
U.S. government debt prices were higher Tuesday morning, as investors await a deluge of economic data reports and Treasury auctions.
At around 04:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.2833%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.7098%.
Market participants are likely to closely monitor a flurry of economic data reports, with the S&P/Case-Shiller home prices index (HPI) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency HPI for March both expected at around 9:00 a.m. ET.
Consumer confidence, Richmond Fed surveys and Dallas Fed manufacturing data for May will all follow slightly later in the session.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $36 billion in 13-week and 26-week bills, $40 billion in 2-year notes and $41 billion in 5-year notes on Tuesday.
In commodity markets, oil prices were mixed Tuesday morning. It comes as OPEC-led production cuts and U.S. sanctions on fuel exports from Iran and Venezuela supported crude, while lingering concerns about an economic slowdown weighed on the market.
International benchmark Brent crude traded at around $69.92 during morning deals, down 0.3%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $58.92, almost 0.5% higher.