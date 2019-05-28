What the US spat with Huawei means for the economy at large

With the Trump administration blacklisting Huawei, China's biggest tech player, we've seen stocks suffer and trade tensions heighten. The company makes phone and networking equipment, but according to the U.S. government, it's also also a security risk for 5G networks.

As the dispute continues, what does this mean for the global tech sector and the economy at large?

In this week's episode of Fortt Knox, CNBC's Jon Fortt speaks with Quartz editor-in-chief Kevin Delaney about the latest from Huawei as well as the T-Mobile and Sprint merger.