What to watch today: Dow uncertainty, the first opioid crisis trial, and 'Aladdin' at the box office

Wall Street seeks to right the ship following the long holiday weekend. The Dow logged five straight weeks of declines, its longest weekly losing streak in eight years. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq chalked up three straight down weeks. (CNBC)
With four trading days left in May, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were on track to post their first losing month of 2019, and their first May declines since 2012. (CNBC)
President Donald Trump is returning from a four-day state visit to Japan today, amid uncertainty about whether a trade deal between Washington and Tokyo could come within months. Meanwhile, Trump said the U.S. is "not ready to make a deal" on trade with China. (CNBC & CBC)
* Nomura: Increasing tariffs on China will likely hurt US growth (CNBC)
On the economic calendar, the March S&P/Case-Shiller report on home prices is out at 9 a.m. ET. The Conference Board issues its May consumer confidence index at 10 a.m. ET. There are no earnings of note out this morning. Workday (WDAY) is out with quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)
Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) and Renault, looking to curb production costs and pool development, are planning a merger to create the world's third largest automaker. The merger still requires approval by the boards of both companies. (CNBC)
* France wants Fiat Chrysler-Renault job guarantees and Nissan on board (Reuters)
The first state trial of the opioid epidemic starts today in Oklahoma involving Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and its subsidiaries. Pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) settled out of court. (Washington Post)
The Supreme Court could signal as soon as today whether it's ready to revisit the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade. Conservative legislatures raced to pass restrictive abortion laws in the hopes of testing the 1973 decision. (CNBC)
Meredith (MDP) agreed to sell Sports Illustrated for $110 million to licensing company Authentic Brands Group. The sports magazine and website will still be managed by Meredith, while its buyer focuses on licensing. (WSJ)
Amazon (AMZN) is setting its sights on Manhattan's West Side. The company is reportedly in talks with owners of two skyscrapers positioned just a block west of Penn Station. This comes just months after Amazon walked away from a deal to build a headquarters in Queens. (New York Post)
Former Vice President Joe Biden is preparing for his first fundraising tour of the San Francisco Bay Area as a 2020 presidential candidate, CNBC has learned. Biden's allies on the West Coast are aiming to host several money-making events starting in late June.
A tornado that hit the city of Dayton destroyed homes and knocked out power across parts of Ohio. At least several injuries from the storm were reported. The weather service issued 36 tornado warnings overnight Monday across the region. (NBC News)
Global Payments (GPN) and Total Systems Services have agreed to an all-stock merger of equals, according to CNBC's David Faber. The deal between the two payment technology companies could be announced as soon as today.
Alibaba (BABA) is considering a stock listing in Hong Kong that would raise as much as $20 billion. The Chinese e-commerce giant pulled in $25 billion with its 2014 initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.
Molson Coors (TAP) won a partial victory in its legal dispute with rival beer brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD). A court ruled that Bud Light commercials could not claim that Molson's MillerCoors unit used corn syrup in its light beers.
Uber (UBER) announced that Ryan Graves has resigned from its board of directors. Graves was the first employee hired by Uber and briefly served as the ride-hailing company's CEO.
Disney's live-action "Aladdin" beat the competition with an estimated $112.7 million opening weekend at the domestic box office. Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 3" finished second, with Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" in third. (Variety)
