What to watch today: Dow uncertainty, the first opioid crisis trial, and 'Aladdin' at the box office

BY THE NUMBERS

Wall Street seeks to right the ship following the long holiday weekend. The Dow logged five straight weeks of declines, its longest weekly losing streak in eight years. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq chalked up three straight down weeks. (CNBC)



With four trading days left in May, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were on track to post their first losing month of 2019, and their first May declines since 2012. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump is returning from a four-day state visit to Japan today, amid uncertainty about whether a trade deal between Washington and Tokyo could come within months. Meanwhile, Trump said the U.S. is "not ready to make a deal" on trade with China. (CNBC & CBC)



* Nomura: Increasing tariffs on China will likely hurt US growth (CNBC)

On the economic calendar, the March S&P/Case-Shiller report on home prices is out at 9 a.m. ET. The Conference Board issues its May consumer confidence index at 10 a.m. ET. There are no earnings of note out this morning. Workday (WDAY) is out with quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

