Boeing 737 Max return not expected until August, IATA says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow futures point to 125-point decline as yields keep falling

Falling bond yields amid increasing tensions in the China-U.S. trade fight are raising concerns about slowing global economic growth.

US Marketsread more

Shares of rare earth miners jump after China threatens to cut off...

Shares of rare earth miners in Asia Pacific surged on Wednesday after Beijing made a veiled threat toward Washington regarding the crucial minerals.

World Economyread more

Huawei tries for a swift end to its lawsuit against the US...

Huawei has taken the next step in its lawsuit against the U.S. It has filed a "motion for summary judgement," a request that the court rule in its favor as a matter of law, in...

Technologyread more

ECB warns of sharp falls in asset prices if trade tensions...

Growing uncertainty about global economic growth could lead to "bouts of high volatility" in financial markets, the ECB warned.

Europe Economyread more

All signs are pointing to a 'tough year' for Chinese businesses

Since last summer, the Chinese government has announced a slew of measures to stimulate growth. While those have kept the situation from getting much worse, it's not clear...

China Economyread more

An under-the-radar way to measure economic growth in China

China's true pace of economic growth is always hard to track, but the country's diesel fuel demand is raising some red flags.

Marketsread more

S&P might fall into correction before finding a bottom, charts...

It's been a May of mayhem for markets, and charts suggest the S&P 500 might have further to fall before it finds support.

Trading Nationread more

US refrains from calling China a currency manipulator but puts it...

The administration said that no country meets the criteria to be labeled as one seeking to gain unfair trade advantages over the United States by manipulating its currency.

US Economyread more

Boeing 737 Max may not return to service until August

Boeing remains under huge pressure to satisfy regulators, airlines and travelers that the plane is now safe.

Airlinesread more

Dressbarn, CVS, Pier 1 and Topshop shuttering stores, pushing...

The retail store closures just keep coming, from Dressbarn, CVS, Party City, Pier 1 Imports and more.

Retailread more

Bilderberg Meeting: Who's going and what's on the agenda

The secretive annual talk fest starts Thursday in Switzerland and runs through Sunday.

World Politicsread more

Minimum wage laws differ from state to state. Here they are,...

The state joins a handful of others that are increasing the minimum wage to $15 by phasing it in over several years.

Personal Financeread more
Airlines

Boeing 737 Max return not expected until August, IATA says

David Reid@cnbcdavy
Key Points
  • IATA doesnt see the 737 Max returning to the skies until August at least.
  • The plane has been involved in two fatal crashes, killing 346 people.
  • Boeing is under huge pressure to satisfy regulators and airlines that the 737 Max is now safe
Crewman tow in a Boeing Co. Max 737 jet after landing at King County International Airport in Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2016. Boeing Co.'s newest 737 jetliner gunned its engines and headed into rain-streaked skies Friday, with profit and pride riding on its wings. Photographer: Mike Kane/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Mike Kane | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The grounded Boeing 737 Max fleet isn't expected to return to the skies for at least another 10 weeks, according to the airline industry's main trade body.

Boeing is under huge pressure to satisfy regulators and airlines that the 737 Max plane is safe after the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on March 10, which killed all 157 people on board.

Investigators have said there are "clear similarities" between that flight and another Max crash in Indonesia in October that killed all 189 on board.

Alexandre de Juniac, the director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said at an event in South Korea Wednesday that the 737 Max wouldn't fly until August at the earliest, according to several media reports.

"We do not expect something before 10 to 12 weeks in re-entry into service," he said, before adding: "But it is not our hands. That is in the hands of regulators."

IATA is planning a summit before August involving Boeing, regulators and airlines to discuss what must happen to get the plane back into service.

Crash investigators are working on a theory that the jet's flight control system, which automatically pushes the plane's nose down to prevent a stall, was responsible for the fatalities in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

On May 16, Boeing said it had completed a software update for its 737 Max planes and was working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to get the plane back in the air.

For its part, the FAA has so far refused to commit to any date for the Max jet to return to service.

U.S. carriers Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and American Airlines have all removed the Max from their summer flight schedules.

NOW WATCH: Boeing takes a beating in trade war

VIDEO0:4800:48
Boeing takes beating in trade war
Squawk on the Street