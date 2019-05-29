Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Facebook, General Mills & more

Goldman downgraded the stock on concerns about slowing sales growth.

"Following GIS's 2Q19 results we argued that the stock was poised to outperform as its core business sequentially improved and its acquired Blue Buffalo business accelerated via distribution expansion (see Better days likely lie ahead, but can they last; published December 19, 2018). At the same time, however, we argued that the strength would likely be short-lived and that the ﬁrst chapter of enthusiasm around acceleration had the potential to be followed a second chapter of concern around deceleration. With the ﬁrst chapter now having largely played out, in our opinion, we position for the second chapter of mounting deceleration concerns among investors and downgrade GIS to Sell from Neutral. "