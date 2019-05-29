Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Facebook, General Mills & more

Typically, the public is considered the "crowd" in markets, buying the most at the top and selling the least at the bottom. That's changing.Marketsread more
The biggest Chinese newspaper made a warning to the U.S. using a phrase it only used twice in history, both of which involved full-on wars.Marketsread more
Special counsel Robert Mueller says: "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."Politicsread more
Stocks fell as bond yields declined again, triggering concerns about the economic outlook.US Marketsread more
The stock sell off accelerated Wednesday as major indices broke key technical levels, and a worrisome pattern formed in the S&P 500 chart.Market Insiderread more
A handful of poor earnings reports and the threat of 25% tariffs on clothing imported from China is causing some retailers' stocks to take a beating.Retailread more
The nature of this yield curve inversion may make it not the recession indicator it has been in the past, claims equity strategist Tom Lee of Fundstrat.Marketsread more
Blaming Facebook, focusing on the Mueller-Barr feud, impeachment talk and debating obstruction of justice and impeachment mean we're still not talking about election security....Technologyread more
"The case is closed! Thank you," the president tweeted.Politicsread more
The modified Boeing 747 is born and bred for battle, standing nearly six stories tall, equipped with four colossal engines and capable of enduring the immediate aftermath of a...Politicsread more
The bond market throws up another red flag. Five experts weigh in on the move and what to watch now.Trading Nationread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
Goldman downgraded the stock on concerns about slowing sales growth.
"Following GIS's 2Q19 results we argued that the stock was poised to outperform as its core business sequentially improved and its acquired Blue Buffalo business accelerated via distribution expansion (see Better days likely lie ahead, but can they last; published December 19, 2018). At the same time, however, we argued that the strength would likely be short-lived and that the ﬁrst chapter of enthusiasm around acceleration had the potential to be followed a second chapter of concern around deceleration. With the ﬁrst chapter now having largely played out, in our opinion, we position for the second chapter of mounting deceleration concerns among investors and downgrade GIS to Sell from Neutral. "
Goldman said it thinks personal auto insurance margins "will hold better" than estimates predict.
"We are upgrading ALL shares to Buy from Neutral based on our expectation that the company's personal auto margins will hold better than consensus estimates predict and that homeowners' margins will improve starting in 2H19. "
Pivotal said the advertising environment looks good in the second quarter.
"We are initiating coverage of the Internet Advertising sector with BUY ratings on Amazon, The Trade Desk, Facebook, and Twitter, and HOLD ratings on Google, Snap, and Pinterest. It pays to be selective in today's environment. Our proprietary surveys are supportive of the ad environment through early 2Q, particularly at TTD and AMZN and we think can be a critical part of investor's mosaics. TTD in incredibly well-positioned as they hit an inflection point in connected TV advertising, and AMZN's move to one-day retail is the beginning of another disruptive journey for retail. "
Needham said the streaming media player company has "unique advantages."
"We hosted a Streaming Panel last week during the Needham conference with Pluto TV, FuboTV and Tubi TV. We raise our Roku target price because the panel underscored unique advantages that Roku has because it's an OTT aggregation platform rather than a single streaming service, including: a) Unduplicated and unduplicatable premium digital-TV advertising scale in the US; b) revenue optionality upside from new SVOD entrants; c) 27mm active users (of which about 50% are connected TVs with 5-10 year average life-spans) in the US, which makes Roku big enough to be a gatekeeper for 100% of new streaming services (suggesting pricing power); and d) Roku is still small enough (at a $12B market cap) to be acquired. We raise our 2020 estimates and our price target to $120 (from $85) and Roku remains our top pick for 2019. "
Slack was initiated neutral mainly on valuation. Slack is a cloud based set of collaboration tools designed for people to work together. It is set to go public in a direct listing later this year.
"While we like Slack's near-ubiquitous nature, secular tailwinds, rapid growth, and large market opportunity, and our due diligence is very positive, valuation is our sticking point and we would wait for a pullback to get more constructive."