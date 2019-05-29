Ray Dalio warns China restricting rare earth metals would be 'major escalation' of trade war

Ray Dalio, the co-founder of the largest hedge fund in the world, warned Wednesday that a move by the Chinese to restrict the production and export of rare earth metals to the U.S. would constitute a "major escalation" of the protracted trade war between the globe's two largest economies.

In a blog post on LinkedIn, Bridgewater Associates' Dalio said that such metals are essential to many American technology companies working at the cutting edge of innovation.

"Refined rare metals are a critical import that American companies don't produce and need to get from China to produce many needed products in the U.S. such as mobile phones, magnets, night vision glasses, gyroscopes in jets, LED lights, glass, and ceramics," he wrote.