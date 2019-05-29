Ray Dalio warns China restricting rare earth metals would be 'major escalation' of trade war

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.Politicsread more
Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.Technologyread more
About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.Marketsread more
Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.Politicsread more
Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.Retailread more
"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.Marketsread more
D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...Technologyread more
"Money managers are desperate to avoid owning companies that could be facing estimate cuts, and this checklist is what protects them," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 30.Market Insiderread more
Amazon is considering buying Boost mainly for an attached wholesale deal that would allow the buyer to use T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years, one of the...Technologyread more
Ray Dalio, the co-founder of the largest hedge fund in the world, warned Wednesday that a move by the Chinese to restrict the production and export of rare earth metals to the U.S. would constitute a "major escalation" of the protracted trade war between the globe's two largest economies.
In a blog post on LinkedIn, Bridgewater Associates' Dalio said that such metals are essential to many American technology companies working at the cutting edge of innovation.
"Refined rare metals are a critical import that American companies don't produce and need to get from China to produce many needed products in the U.S. such as mobile phones, magnets, night vision glasses, gyroscopes in jets, LED lights, glass, and ceramics," he wrote.
Dalio's comments came shortly after a Chinese official warned that products made from such materials should not be used against China's development, a statement many on Wall Street viewed as a veiled threat. The comment from the official, first reported by Chinese broadcaster CCTV, followed President Xi Jinping's well-telegraphed visit last week to rare earth mining and process facilities in the southern province of Jiangxi.
That, too, added to speculation that Beijing could flex that industry as a possible trump card if trade tensions worsen. Most recently, President Donald Trump's administration said it would forbid the export of certain U.S. technologies to Chinese telecommunications company Huawei.
Dalio, who founded Bridgewater in 1975, is considered one of the most successful hedge-fund managers of the modern era, having grown assets under management to over $160 billion throughout his involvement.
And while rare earths account for a small fraction of the $420 billion U.S. goods deficit with China, their worth to American firms outpaces their nominal value. As Dalio noted, those materials are critical in the creation of goods including iPhones, electric vehicles and precision weapons.
What's "worth keeping in mind is how Chinese and Americans fight wars differently (the Chinese more strategically by gaining relative strength and the Americans more by exchanging blows until one side gives up)," the longtime Bridgewater executive wrote.
"While all of this enters into my thinking, what is now most important at this time of brinksmanship is seeing what actually happens next," he added.
WATCH: No access to rare earth minerals a serious problem for tech industry