'Don't say we didn't warn you': A phrase from China signals the trade war could get even worse

The biggest newspaper in China explicitly warned the U.S. on Wednesday that it would cut off rare earth minerals as a countermeasure in the escalated trade battle, using an expression it only used twice in history, both of which involved full-on wars.

"We advise the U.S. side not to underestimate the Chinese side's ability to safeguard its development rights and interests. Don't say we didn't warn you!" the People's Daily said in a commentary titled "United States, don't underestimate China's ability to strike back." The paper is the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China.

The phrase "Don't say we didn't warn you" was only used two other times by the People's Daily in history — in 1963 ahead of China's border war with India and in 1987 right before China went to war with Vietnam.

"Will rare earths become a counter weapon for China to hit back against the pressure the United States has put on for no reason at all? The answer is no mystery," the paper said.