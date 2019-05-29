Expert predicts a US-China trade deal in six months — but the tech war will go on

Huawei has taken the next step in its lawsuit against the U.S. It has filed a "motion for summary judgement," a request that the court rule in its favor as a matter of law, in...Technologyread more
Since last summer, the Chinese government has announced a slew of measures to stimulate growth. While those have kept the situation from getting much worse, it's not clear...China Economyread more
China's true pace of economic growth is always hard to track, but the country's diesel fuel demand is raising some red flags.Marketsread more
Policymakers pulled out all the stops to fix the financial crisis, but may even have to get more extreme when the next downturn hits.Economyread more
A Chinese official warned that products made from the country's rare earth materials should not be used against China's development.Market Insiderread more
Shares of rare earth miners in Asia Pacific surged in morning trade on Wednesday after Beijing made a veiled threat toward Washington regarding the crucial minerals.World Economyread more
Stocks in Asia declined in Wednesday afternoon trade, and currencies including the Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit weakened against the dollar.Asia Marketsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could "shake hands on an outlined deal" at the G-20 summit in Japan, says political analyst Alastair Newton.World Economyread more
The retail store closures just keep coming, from Dressbarn, CVS, Party City, Pier 1 Imports and more.Retailread more
The administration said that no country meets the criteria to be labeled as one seeking to gain unfair trade advantages over the United States by manipulating its currency.US Economyread more
AT&T is in prime position for dividend hunters with a 6.3% yield, but traders advise hedging your bets in the stock using options.Options Actionread more
The U.S. and China will likely reach a trade deal within the next six months — but that won't end tensions between the world's two largest economies, according to a political risk consultant.
Tensions between Washington and Beijing have increasingly turned toward technology in recent weeks. The U.S. placed Huawei on a blacklist that restricts American firms from doing business with the Chinese tech giant earlier this month, while China is said to be considering limiting rare earth exports to America — which are materials critical in the production of things like iPhones and electric vehicles.
"The technology war is not going to end," Alastair Newton, director of Alavan Business Advisory and a former British diplomat, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.
He said he wouldn't be surprised if U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will be meeting at the G-20 summit in Japan at the end of June, "shake hands on an outlined deal" that could be finalized by October.
"Technology is where this battle is going to be fought out, even if we do get a trade deal on bilateral goods," he added.
A U.S.-China deal also wouldn't calm tensions on the trade front because Trump could turn his attention to Europe and take the tariff fight there, Newton predicted.