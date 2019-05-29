Amarin shares soar after FDA agrees to fast-track review of its prescription strength fish oil pill for heart patients

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.Politicsread more
Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.Technologyread more
About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.Marketsread more
Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.Politicsread more
Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.Retailread more
"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.Marketsread more
D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...Technologyread more
"Money managers are desperate to avoid owning companies that could be facing estimate cuts, and this checklist is what protects them," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 30.Market Insiderread more
Amazon is considering buying Boost mainly for an attached wholesale deal that would allow the buyer to use T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years, one of the...Technologyread more
Amarin shares surged 15% in early afternoon trading Wednesday after the biopharmaceutical company said the Food and Drug Administration agreed to an expedited review of its prescription-strength fish oil pill for patients at risk of heart attack or strokes.
The FDA will grant priority review for Amarin's heart drug derived from fish oil, Vascepa, which is already being used to treat patients with very high triglycerides, a certain type of fat in the blood that can often be a sign of other conditions that increase the risk of heart disease.
The FDA plans to review Vascepa within six months instead of the usual 10, with a decision on approval expected sometime in late September, the company said.
"We expect earlier approval of an expanded indication for Vascepa to lead to faster improvements in care for millions of patients with residual cardiovascular risk after statin therapy," Amarin President and CEO John Thero said in a statement.
Amarin would like to use the drug to reduce residual cardiovascular risk in patients with statin-managed LDL-C cholesterol. More than 600,000 people die of heart disease in the U.S. every year, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The company's stock has surged more than 56% since it announced in late September of 2018 that Vascepa significantly reduced the risk of serious cardiovascular events over a placebo in a clinical trial involving 8,179 statin-treated adults with elevated cardiovascular risk.
The stock fell in mid-November after investors became concerned with the results after it was shown that the placebo group was given mineral oil, which could have made the treatment group's data appear better. Thero said at the time that, "as people begin to understand our data better, they will appreciate that this drug does much more than lipid modification."