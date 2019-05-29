Iran's Supreme Leader says Tehran will not negotiate with US

Corporations have been the biggest buyers of shares during the bull market. But they're slowing down, which could be a troubling indicator.Marketsread more
The biggest Chinese newspaper made a warning to the U.S. using a phrase it only used twice in history, both of which involved full-on wars.Marketsread more
Special counsel Robert Mueller says: "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."Politicsread more
Stocks fell as bond yields declined again, triggering concerns about the economic outlook.US Marketsread more
The stock sell off accelerated Wednesday as major indices broke key technical levels, and a worrisome pattern formed in the S&P 500 chart.Market Insiderread more
A handful of poor earnings reports and the threat of 25% tariffs on clothing imported from China is causing some retailers' stocks to take a beating.Retailread more
The nature of this yield curve inversion may make it not the recession indicator it has been in the past, claims equity strategist Tom Lee of Fundstrat.Marketsread more
Blaming Facebook, focusing on the Mueller-Barr feud, impeachment talk and debating obstruction of justice and impeachment mean we're still not talking about election security....Technologyread more
"The case is closed! Thank you," the president tweeted.Politicsread more
The modified Boeing 747 is born and bred for battle, standing nearly six stories tall, equipped with four colossal engines and capable of enduring the immediate aftermath of a...Politicsread more
The bond market throws up another red flag. Five experts weigh in on the move and what to watch now.Trading Nationread more
Iran will not negotiate with the United States over its nuclear and missile programs, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, after President Hassan Rouhani signaled talks with Washington might be possible if sanctions were lifted.
Washington withdrew last year from an international nuclear deal signed with Tehran in 2015, and it is ratcheting up sanctions in efforts to shut down Iran's economy by ending its international sales of crude oil.
U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the accord, signed by his predecessor Barack Obama, as flawed for not being permanent and for not covering Irans ballistic missile programme and role in conflicts around the Middle East.
Trump said on Monday he was hopeful Iran would come to negotiating table to reach a new deal: "I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal ... and I think that's a possibility to happen."
Khamenei was quoted as saying on his website: "We said before that we will not negotiate with America, because negotiation has no benefit and carries harm."
We will not negotiate over the core values of the revolution. We will not negotiate over our military capabilities, he was quoted as saying.
Earlier in the day, Rouhani had taken a more positive stance.
In remarks carried by state television, he said: "Whenever they lift the unjust sanctions and fulfil their commitments and return to the negotiations table, which they left themselves, the door is not closed."
"But our people judge you by your actions, not your words."
Khamenei has the final say in all major policies under Iran's dual system, split between the clerical establishment and the government. He is also the head of the armed forces.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday that Iran saw no prospect of negotiations with the United States.
Last week the Pentagon announced the deployment of 900 additional troops to the Middle East, and extended the deployment of another 600 service members in the region, describing it as an effort to bolster defences against Iran.
Speaking with reporters en route to Indonesia on Wednesday, acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the additional troops announced last week would be going to Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Without giving details or evidence, Shanahan said that while the Iranian posture had changed recently, the threat remained.
He added that sending military assets into the region, such as deploying bombers, Patriot missiles and accelerating the movement of an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, had helped deter attacks against Americans in Iraq.
U.S. national security adviser John Bolton also said on Wednesday naval mines "almost certainly from Iran" were used to attack oil tankers off the United Arab Emirates this month, and warned Tehran against conducting new operations.
Mousavi dismissed Bolton's remarks as a "ludicrous claim".