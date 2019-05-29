John Bolton says UAE tanker attacks were 'almost certainly from Iran'

Skip Navigation
Huawei tries for a swift end to its lawsuit against the US...

Huawei has taken the next step in its lawsuit against the U.S. It has filed a "motion for summary judgement," a request that the court rule in its favor as a matter of law, in...

ECB warns of sharp falls in asset prices if trade tensions...

Growing uncertainty about global economic growth could lead to "bouts of high volatility" in financial markets, the ECB warned.

All signs are pointing to a 'tough year' for Chinese businesses

Since last summer, the Chinese government has announced a slew of measures to stimulate growth. While those have kept the situation from getting much worse, it's not clear...

An under-the-radar way to measure economic growth in China

China's true pace of economic growth is always hard to track, but the country's diesel fuel demand is raising some red flags.

US refrains from calling China a currency manipulator but puts it...

The administration said that no country meets the criteria to be labeled as one seeking to gain unfair trade advantages over the United States by manipulating its currency.

Shares of rare earth miners jump after China threatens to cut off...

Shares of rare earth miners in Asia Pacific surged on Wednesday after Beijing made a veiled threat toward Washington regarding the crucial minerals.

Bilderberg Meeting: Who's going and what's on the agenda

The secretive annual talk fest starts Thursday in Switzerland and runs through Sunday.

HSBC and UBS upgrade Malaysian stocks as trade war escalates

Malaysia's stock benchmark, the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index, has lost around 5% so far this year — one of the worst-performing Asian emerging markets.

Dressbarn, CVS, Pier 1 and Topshop shuttering stores, pushing...

The retail store closures just keep coming, from Dressbarn, CVS, Party City, Pier 1 Imports and more.

Why the next downturn could see a 'radicalization' of policies...

Policymakers pulled out all the stops to fix the financial crisis, but may even have to get more extreme when the next downturn hits.

This stock yields nearly 3 times more than the 10-year—here's how...

AT&T is in prime position for dividend hunters with a 6.3% yield, but traders advise hedging your bets in the stock using options.

China appears to make veiled threat about rare earth minerals

A Chinese official warned that products made from the country's rare earth materials should not be used against China's development.

World Politics

John Bolton says UAE tanker attacks were 'almost certainly from Iran'

Natasha Turak@NatashaTurak
Key Points
  • Bolton is meeting with Gulf allies to chart a course of action in response to what the Trump administration has cited as increased and serious threats from Tehran.
  • While the White House has repeatedly said it is not seeking war or regime change, experts fear a miscalculation could lead to more risky confrontation.
National Security Advisor John Bolton answers questions from reporters as he announces that the U.S. will withdraw from a treaty with Iran during a news conference in the White House briefing room in Washington, October 3, 2018. 
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Attacks on four tankers off the United Arab Emirates coast of Fujeirah earlier this month are most likely the work of Iran, U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said Wednesday.

"I think it is clear these (tanker attacks) were naval mines almost certainly from Iran," Bolton told reporters in Abu Dhabi, though he declined to add details or evidence for the claim.

Iranian officials were not immediately available for a comment, but have previously denied involvement and called for an independent probe. An investigation including U.S. authorities is currently ongoing.

Bolton is meeting with Gulf allies to chart a course of action in response to what the Trump administration has cited as increased and serious threats from Tehran. While the White House has repeatedly said it is not seeking war or regime change, experts fear a miscalculation could lead to more serious confrontation.

The national security advisor added that Washington is trying to be "prudent" in its response to Iran and its proxies in the region.

Tensions have spiked this month following the tanker attack, which UAE authorities described as sabotage, and a subsequent drone attack on Saudi oil pumping stations claimed by Yemeni Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran.

Tehran, under pressure from heavy U.S. sanctions, has announced an end to some of its commitments to the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, which was meant to curtail the country's nuclear program in exchange for financial relief.