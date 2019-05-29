McDonald's CEO: African swine fever 'hurts us a little'

Skip Navigation
Dow drops more than 300 points as rates slide on worries over the...

Stocks fell as bond yields declined again, triggering concerns about the economic outlook.

US Marketsread more

The phrase China is using now that could mean the trade war will...

The biggest Chinese newspaper made a warning to the U.S. using a phrase it only used twice in history, both of which involved full-on wars.

Marketsread more

Mueller reveals why he didn't clear Trump in special counsel...

Special counsel Robert Mueller says: "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."

Politicsread more

Scary pattern forming in stock chart may be sign of another move...

Stock market selling accelerated Wednesday as major indices broke through some key technical levels, and a worrisome pattern formed in the S&P 500 chart.

Market Insiderread more

The market now thinks the Fed will cut rates twice by January...

Futures trading indicated a 63% chance of a September cut and a 62% probability of another easing by January, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

The Fedread more

Trump responds to special counsel Robert Mueller's statement:...

"The case is closed! Thank you," the president tweeted.

Politicsread more

Apple launched a website to prove the App Store isn't a monopoly

The site, launched on Wednesday, is a response to parties that have each accused Apple of favoring its own apps over third-party apps.

Technologyread more

Abercrombie & Fitch CEO says smaller stores are the future (as it...

While Abercrombie & Fitch is planning to close three more of its flagship retail locations, it's opening additional smaller-format stores in a bid to keep traffic growing.

Retailread more

Family-run Latin food giant Goya weighs possible $3 billion sale

Goya, one of the most iconic names in Latin American cuisine, has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs to weigh options that could include a sale of the 83-year-old company,...

Food & Beverageread more

Cramer: Stock market 'would like it' if bond yields went up a bit

"I can't recall in my career rooting for higher interest rates," says CNBC's Jim Cramer. "That is nuts."

Investingread more

Bain Capital raising $1 billion tech fund for buyouts and...

Bain Capital is raising a $1 billion fund for midmarket technology buyouts and late-stage minority investments.

Technologyread more

Trump tax cuts did little to boost economic growth in 2018, study...

The Congressional Research Service indicated that the cuts delivered the most benefits to corporations and the rich, with little boost to workers.

Economyread more
Restaurants

McDonald's CEO: African swine fever 'hurts us a little'

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • African swine fever is hitting the global pork supply, particularly in China.
  • McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook says the virus is "hurting us a little on the pork."
  • McDonald's is forecasting that U.S. commodity costs will increase by 2% to 3% in 2019.
VIDEO0:2300:23
McDonald's CEO on effect of African swine fever on pork supply
Squawk on the Street

McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook said Wednesday that African swine fever is affecting the global fast-food chain's pork supply.

"African swine fever hurts us a little on the pork," Easterbrook said in an interview with CNBC's Carl Quintanilla. "That limits the movements of pork and pushes it up here in the U.S."

African swine fever transmits between pigs, causing a shortage of pork. China, in particular, has been hit hard by the virus, which has spread to neighboring Asian countries.

McDonald's primarily uses pork products in its breakfast items, such as its bacon, egg and cheese biscuit. The company is also bringing back its Cheesy Bacon Fries for a limited time as part of its Worldwide Favorites menu this summer.

"We've got a well-established supply chain and hedge wherever we possibly can and minimize the impact of these things, but the reality is we're subject to the same kind of pressures on this as everyone else," Easterbrook said.

The Chicago-based company is forecasting that U.S. commodity costs will increase by 2% to 3% in 2019, up from a previous range of 1% to 2%.

While African swine fever pushes the price of pork up, McDonald's is still waiting to add any plant-based meat substitutes to its menu. Easterbrook said Wednesday that the company is trying to see if a vegan burger will drive traffic to its stores.

McDonald's shares were recently down less than 1% in trading Wednesday. The stock hit an all-time high of $201.15 last week, and shares have gained 22% over the past year.