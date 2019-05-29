Libya's intensifying conflict could trigger the next major oil 'supply shock,' analysts warn

A fighter loyal to the Libyan internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) fires a Kalashnikov rifle during clashes against forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, on May 21, 2019 in the Salah al-Din area south of the Libyan capital Tripoli.

Energy market investors are "clearly" underestimating the potential impact of sustained fighting in Libya, analysts told CNBC on Wednesday. It comes as the country's intensifying conflict threatens to almost completely wipe-out the OPEC producer's oil supply.

Libya has been gripped by a sustained resurgence of fighting since early April, when rebel forces loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar — who effectively controls the country's breakaway east — launched a surprise offensive against the home of Libya's UN-recognized government.

The fighting has killed at least 460 people, with more than 2,400 injured and 75,000 others forced out of their homes.

Haftar reportedly ruled out a ceasefire on Sunday, with his Libyan National Army (LNA) locked in battle to take Tripoli from fighters loyal to Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj's Government of National Accord (GNA).

Oil output disruption in the country depends very much on how the fighting around Tripoli evolves.

"Diplomatic efforts to find a political solution to the unrest have so far proved futile. In other words, armed factions will continue to fight for legitimacy, control and, crucially, a share of Libya's oil wealth," Stephen Brennock, oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said in a research note published Wednesday.

"The security situation is deteriorating and with Libya lurching from one crisis to another, conditions are increasingly ripe for a supply shock," Brennock said.