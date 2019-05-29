Shares of rare earth miners skyrocket after Beijing threatens to cut off the minerals

Chinese President Xi Jinping discusses the production process and operation of the JL MAG Rare-Earth Co. as well as the development of the rare earth industry in the city of Ganzhou in east China's Jiangxi Province on May 20, 2019.

Shares of rare earth miners in Asia Pacific surged in morning trade on Wednesday after Beijing made a veiled threat toward Washington regarding the materials.

In China, shares of JL Mag Rare-Earth skyrocketed around 10% while Innuovo Technology jumped 9.95%. Lynas in Australia — one of the few rare earth miners outside of China — saw its shares surge more than 10%.

The moves came after a Chinese official recently cautioned that products made from rare earth minerals should not be used against the country's development.

The comment, reported by CCTV, was taken as a thinly veiled threat aimed at the U.S. and its technology companies that are dependent on the materials. Chinese President Xi Jinping recently visited rare earth mining and processing facilities, adding to speculation that China could make the minerals more expensive or unavailable if the trade war continues to expand.

At present, China is the world's largest producer of rare earths, a critical component in the manufacturing of products ranging from smartphones to electric vehicles.