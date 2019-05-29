Skip Navigation
Special counsel Robert Mueller to make statement Wednesday on the Russia probe, his first public comments on the investigation

Tucker Higgins@tuckerhiggins
Key Points
  • Special counsel Robert Mueller will make a statement on Wednesday regarding his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, his first public comments regarding the high-profile probe he was appointed to lead two years ago. 
  • The event, scheduled for 11 a.m. ET at the Department of Justice, will be streamed live on the department's website, according to a press release. Mueller will not take questions.
Robert Mueller
Alex Wong | Getty Images

Special counsel Robert Mueller will make a statement on Wednesday regarding his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, his first public comments regarding the high-profile probe he was appointed to lead two years ago. 

The event, scheduled for 11 a.m. ET at the Department of Justice, will be streamed live on the department's website, according to a press release. Mueller will not take questions.

Mueller's remarks come less than a week after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler said that Mueller wanted to testify privately to Congress about the probe. Some Democrats pushed for Mueller to testify publicly. President Donald Trump has said that Mueller should not testify. 

The White House was advised Tuesday that Mueller "may make a statement," a senior administration official said. 

-- CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report.  

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.