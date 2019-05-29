Stocks in Asia set to decline following overnight Dow drop

Stocks in Asia were poised to decline at the open on Wednesday following overnight declines on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 200 points.

Shares in Japan were set to decline, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,000, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,260.14.

Futures also pointed to a lower open for Australian stocks. The SPI futures contract was at 6,441.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,484.80.