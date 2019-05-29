Stocks in Asia set to decline following overnight Dow drop

Policymakers pulled out all the stops to fix the financial crisis, but may even have to get more extreme when the next downturn hits.Economyread more
Stocks in Asia were poised to decline at the open on Wednesday following overnight declines on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 200 points.
Shares in Japan were set to decline, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,000, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,260.14.
Futures also pointed to a lower open for Australian stocks. The SPI futures contract was at 6,441.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,484.80.
The Dow had fallen 237.92 points to close at 25,347.77. The S&P 500 also slipped 0.8% to finish its trading day at 2,802.39, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4% to close at 7,607.35.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note also dropped to around 2.26%, its lowest level in 19 months. Yields move inversely to prices.
Meanwhile, investors continued watching for developments on the U.S.-China trade front.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the U.S. was "not ready" to strike a deal with China, before adding he expected one in the future. He also said tariffs on Chinese imports could go up "substantially."
For its part, China appeared to have made a veiled threat concerning rare earth minerals, a crucial component to the U.S. technology industry.
Chinese President Xi Jinping recently visited rare earth mining and processing facilities, adding to speculation that China could make the minerals more expensive or unavailable if the trade war continues to expand.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.952 after bouncing from levels below 97.8 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.34 against the dollar after seeing levels above 109.5 in the previous session, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6920 after seeing highs around $0.693 yesterday.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.