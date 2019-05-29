Take a look inside McDonald's new Times Square flagship

Corporations have been the biggest buyers of shares during the bull market. But they're slowing down, which could be a troubling indicator.Marketsread more
On Thursday, McDonald's will open a new flagship store in Times Square, expected to be its busiest in the U.S.
The location showcases the modern updates that McDonald's has been bringing to its U.S. stores. It boasts digital menu boards, 18 self-order kiosks and wireless mobile charging stations at tables.
The high-tech upgrades are part of its strategy to drive sales by bringing customers back to its stores. The renovations are meant to improve convenience for the customer and modernize the look of the restaurants.
McDonald's originally scheduled all U.S. store renovations to be complete in 2020 but pushed the deadline back to 2022. In 2018, McDonald's spent $1.4 billion to remodel around 4,500 restaurants. This year, spending is expected to drop to about $1 billion to upgrade 2,000 locations.
On its first-quarter earnings call, executives said that it is finally seeing a "net positive impact" from store renovations that made up for the necessary store closures.
Here's a look at the new flagship store:
When customers enter the location, the sight of self-order kiosks greet them. Employees are also available to take orders and payment.
Times Square sees about 50 million visitors annually. In anticipation of such high demand, McDonald's has three floors — and plenty of seating.
On the second floor, self-order kiosks are also available to order any forgotten items.
The interior's modern, simple look is meant to contrast with the flashing billboards and bustle outside in Times Square, according to Max Carmona, McDonald's senior director of U.S. restaurant design. Its glass exterior gives customers a great view of that activity.